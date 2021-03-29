Elmen challenging Moreschi for Glens Falls City Court part-time judge

Elmen said he has a passion for the law and has gotten to work on both sides of the aisle.

“I would be respectful, honest and apply my discretion in a very appropriate way in every single case,” he said.

Moreschi said she is looking forward to serving another six-year term to continue some of the initiatives that were started but had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re still working on beefing up the domestic violence court that I supervise, as well as the drug treatment court,” she said.

Moreschi, a Democrat, cited her experience on the bench for the last six years in Glens Falls City Court, which handles a lot small claims, commercial claims and landlord-tenant disputes, among others.

“I think at one point in time, probably almost every person has to come in contact with the City Court system,” she said.

Moreschi also has 25 years of trial experience.

“I think that combination gives me the experience and knowledge to continue the job,” she said.

Moreschi was first appointed to the position in 2014 by then-Mayor Jack Diamond and was elected to a full term the following year.

She ran unsuccessfully for Warren County Court judge last year.

