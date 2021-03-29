Elmen challenging Moreschi for Glens Falls City Court part-time judge

GLENS FALLS — Local trial lawyer and U.S. Army veteran Larry Elmen is challenging incumbent Nikki Moreschi for the part-time City Court judge position.
Elmen, a Republican, said he believes that he has a breadth of experience.
“I believe I would be an asset in the court — given my close to 26 years of criminal experience as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney in assisting with the most substantial part of the docket in Glens Falls, which is the criminal matters,” he said.
He served as a captain with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina during the 1990s and was appointed part-time federal magistrate on Fort Bragg. He later served as the senior trial prosecutor for the division.
From 1999 to 2003, he served as a felony drug offense prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, where he led more than 175 individual felony prosecutions of drug dealers and gang members throughout Manhattan and the Bronx. He also focused on organized crime in the construction industry.
Elmen has lived in Glens Falls since 2003. He worked in private practice for FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2006 through October 2016. He has had his own practice since 2016.
From 2005 to 2006, he worked in worked in the New York State Attorney General’s Office Criminal Division and focused on cases including securities fraud, money laundering and environmental crimes.
Elmen said he has a passion for the law and has gotten to work on both sides of the aisle.
“I would be respectful, honest and apply my discretion in a very appropriate way in every single case,” he said.
Moreschi said she is looking forward to serving another six-year term to continue some of the initiatives that were started but had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re still working on beefing up the domestic violence court that I supervise, as well as the drug treatment court,” she said.
Moreschi, a Democrat, cited her experience on the bench for the last six years in Glens Falls City Court, which handles a lot small claims, commercial claims and landlord-tenant disputes, among others.
“I think at one point in time, probably almost every person has to come in contact with the City Court system,” she said.
Moreschi also has 25 years of trial experience.
“I think that combination gives me the experience and knowledge to continue the job,” she said.
Moreschi was first appointed to the position in 2014 by then-Mayor Jack Diamond and was elected to a full term the following year.
She ran unsuccessfully for Warren County Court judge last year.
