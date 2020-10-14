Wood cites her town supervisor experience in third-party run for Assembly

After not getting the Republican nomination, former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood is running for the state Assembly on a third party line.
Wood is running on the Serve America Movement line for the 114th Assembly District seat. The district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
Also running are Warren County Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat representing Glens Falls 3rd Ward, and Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, a Republican.
Wood said a third party candidate could be useful in the state Legislature.
“I think it’s time for a third party, with all the gridlock,” she said. “It’s very easy for them to get stuck on the platform and not move off. A third voice forces them to get unstuck a little bit.”
But she added that she was not pleased by how Republicans handled the nomination process. Their plan in letting multiple people apply for the endorsement was “to steal your ideas” and campaign on them, she said.
She emphasized her experience in a meeting with the Post-Star editorial board.
“Of the three of us, I am the most qualified and experienced individual,” she said. “I am the only one that’s actually expanded internet access, not just talked about it. I’m the only one who’s handled a natural disaster.”
She was a supervisor for six years before resigning without notice in 2017 in protest of the fact that two other Town Board members held at least one meeting with the town attorney to get legal advice. The board members did not notify the public, Wood, or another member (who also resigned).
On running for state office, Wood said the Legislature needed more “real people.”
“I’m running for office because I think we need more real people in office,” she said. “They lose contact with what it’s like to be out in the real working world. It is different when you’re punching a time clock, it’s different when you are worried about keeping your job or getting your kids educated.”
Among her real-world experiences: on her family farm, she can make and sell strawberry jam, but not ghost pepper jelly. To do that, the state requires her to have a commercial kitchen.
“That’s very expensive,” she said.
Similarly, she said, regulations on chicken processing limit small farmers.
As a medical claims representative, she also wants to use her work experience to improve Medicaid.
“It is a very inefficient program. There could be some modernization that would hopefully reduce those costs,” she said.
For example, medical providers can’t appeal a Medicaid decision, she said.
“Medicaid does not do appeals. They don’t tell you what’s wrong or what to fix,” she said. “As a provider you would just keep submitting the same claim over and over again. So the same claims are processed repeatedly.”
She would also like to focus on the environment.
“The state has millions of acres — as you know they’re very understaffed, (state land is) not well maintained, it can host many invasive species,” she said. “If they get into our maple, it could be devastating for the maple industry. We need to address somehow to get in there and maintain the state’s forests.”
She also wants to ease state regulations on fighting invasive species. Local efforts to get rid of invasive species in lakes using chemicals has been limited by the state. She is particularly worried about Asian clams.
“If anybody wants to help (remove the clams), they want to restrict it. The state owns the land,” she said. “You have to go through so much permitting process and they just continue to grow.”
It’s part of what she sees as an overall trend.
“Our state is not proactive. Not just on invasives. We tend to wait until the trouble is so large that it’s almost impossible to resolve,” she said.
There is one issue on which all three candidates for the seat agree: they all want to get rid of a fee instituted in 2019 on placing internet cables along the rights of way on state roads.
“It’s definitely gotten rid of some projects,” Wood said. “We all know the internet is near and dear to my heart.”
Broadband is her biggest priority, she said.
“Simply because we’re doing everything remotely,” she said. “The kids are doing school by Zoom. Where I am, the Verizon internet does not hold up for children trying to use Zoom. And parents as well — the residential systems were never designed to hold that volume.”
Telehealth visits are also only available where people have good internet connections, she noted.
“You’re trying to find a library, somewhere to park outside of,” she said. “It’s not necessarily a socioeconomic problem as it is an availability problem.”
In other areas, mobile hot spots distributed by schools can solve the problem, but not in rural areas that do not have a strong cell signal, she said.
“I bought 5G satellite internet because Verizon did not hold up,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.