Wood cites her town supervisor experience in third-party run for Assembly

For example, medical providers can’t appeal a Medicaid decision, she said.

“Medicaid does not do appeals. They don’t tell you what’s wrong or what to fix,” she said. “As a provider you would just keep submitting the same claim over and over again. So the same claims are processed repeatedly.”

She would also like to focus on the environment.

“The state has millions of acres — as you know they’re very understaffed, (state land is) not well maintained, it can host many invasive species,” she said. “If they get into our maple, it could be devastating for the maple industry. We need to address somehow to get in there and maintain the state’s forests.”

She also wants to ease state regulations on fighting invasive species. Local efforts to get rid of invasive species in lakes using chemicals has been limited by the state. She is particularly worried about Asian clams.

“If anybody wants to help (remove the clams), they want to restrict it. The state owns the land,” she said. “You have to go through so much permitting process and they just continue to grow.”

It’s part of what she sees as an overall trend.