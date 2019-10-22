WILTON — With the retirement of town Supervisor Arthur Johnson, it’s an open field for the two candidates running to replace him.
One of them, Town Board member John Lant, wants to keep things the way they are now.
The other, challenger Nancy Dwyer, wants changes to what she calls the “good ol' boy network” way of doing business in town.
Lant said it’s clear the town needs to stay the same.
“Things are going great,” he said. “I would keep things going as they are.”
Lant has been on the board for eight years. He sold cars for a living and has been a firefighter for 45 years, retiring as chief three months ago.
He’d like to focus on drawing in more businesses. He wants industries that create jobs and don’t pollute.
The town also needs to find ways to reduce illegal drug use, he said. He wants to start a mentoring program that might keep children from trying drugs at all.
“I hear a lot of calls from residents with children with drug problems,” he said. “My goal if I get elected — I’ve talked to a lot of people, lawyers, judges, the DA’s office — we need our own program.”
While the justice system can offer Drug Court to those who are arrested, he wants to “get people not to start.”
The program would incorporate sports and one-on-one activities.
“The main thing is just to listen to them,” he said.
He also wants the town to begin considering electric vehicles as the board replaces the fleet.
“I’d like to see for our next vehicle we look at electric vehicles,” he said. “I’m a big believer in that stuff.”
The cost is often more than the town can save in lower gasoline expenses, but he said that can be managed.
“I think there’s probably grants out there,” he said. “It’s the future.”
He is pleased with the Town Board’s efforts to improve the Highway Department, which is set to receive more funding next year in the 2020 budget.
That will “keep our roads in excellent shape,” he said.
He’s also proud that the board worked with Wilton Mall to let the county Sheriff’s Office use space in the mall for free.
“Now we have them and they’re here quick when you call,” he said.
He is happy with the town’s recreation offerings, noting that the splash pad at Gavin Park has been popular.
“That’s a very big hit with the residents,” he said. “I’m a big believer in whatever the people want. We listen to them.”
He added that he’s never heard anyone complain about a lack of transparency in town government.
“We have the website, the town sign, our cell numbers are right on the website,” he said, noting the town also puts videos of each Town Board meeting online.
Dwyer disagrees with Lant on nearly everything.
She has been attending Town Board and Planning Board meetings for years and has been unhappy with the way town officials handle business.
“I felt a civic responsibility. Nobody’s showing up. Nobody sees what’s going on,” she said. “And lo and behold things were happening I didn’t agree with.”
Board members routinely would dismiss complaints or proposals for change by saying, “That’s the way it is,” she said.
“We don’t have good leadership,” she said. “We as a society could benefit tremendously if we just stop saying, ‘That’s the way it is.’ It doesn’t have to be that way.”
Residents have felt unheard, she added.
“People have been systematically shut down and shut out,” she said. “People who show up with an issue are always saying, ‘How come we don’t know what’s going on here?’ We need to be informing residents more.”
She wants to create forums on timely topics to find out what people’s views are before decisions are made. She also wants to set up citizen advisory groups. In particular, she’d like to know if people are happy with the current park programs. If they aren’t, she wants to know what they want.
On issues facing the town, she said she only has personal opinions.
“My personal desires get checked at the door. There’s almost 18,000 people in Wilton. What do they want?” she said. “Whose town is it? I’m just one person.”
She also wants people informed far in advance.
“Our agenda for our Town Board doesn’t necessarily come out until the day before,” she said. “And a lot of things, by the time it gets to the public hearing, it’s too late.”
She criticized the current Town Board for the way it handled news regarding Wilton Mall, saying the board did not make public the reassuring regular updates it was getting from the mall manager. The gist was that even though Saratoga Hospital is moving administrative workers to most of the Sears space, the town isn’t necessarily losing sales tax revenue because retailers now generate similar amounts of sales tax revenue from smaller spaces.
Retail businesses now prefer smaller spaces, Dwyer said.
“The mall manager said he’s in regular contact with the town. But nothing gets shared with us,” she said.
She would like to use the town email system to send out regular communication, among other steps.
“I want to build community,” she said.
