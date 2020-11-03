Trump wins bigger in region this time

President Donald Trump won the Adirondacks decisively four years ago, and he did even better this time.

Although absentee ballots may change the perspective somewhat, Trump beat his previous Election Day record in the unofficial results that include early voting and Election Day votes.

In Warren County, Trump won by nearly 3,000 votes on Election Day in 2016. He bettered that score this time: he had 15,200 votes to former Vice President Joseph Biden’s 11,811 votes. That’s a margin of 3,389 votes.

However, there are nearly three times as many absentee ballots outstanding as there were last time, which could change the margin. In 2016, Warren County voters asked for 3,500 absentee ballots. This time, they asked for more than 9,000.

In Washington County in 2016, Trump won by 4,532 votes, a greater margin than the winners of the previous three presidential elections. He did even better this time, with 14,212 votes to Biden’s 8,342, a margin of 5,870 votes.

Likewise, there are still many absentees to count. In 2016, 1,700 people voted by absentee; this time more than 5,000 did.