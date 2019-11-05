Queensbury Town Board member Jennifer Switzer fought off a challenge from a self-described watchdog to win re-election Tuesday.
Switzer ran for Town Board twice before finally winning two years ago. This year, she was challenged by resident Travis Whitehead.
But voters said they were able to get help from Switzer when they needed it.
“I’ve been in contact with her. She’s been helpful,” said voter Maria Ruggi, who said that was why she chose Switzer.
Many Democrats also said they came out in force to support Democrats at all levels.
She won with 520 votes to Whitehead’s 394, in unofficial results.
In Ward 2, Democrat Harrison Freer won against Republican David Deeb for Democratic board member Catherine Atherden’s seat. She is not running for re-election.
Glens Falls county supervisors
In a repeat of what happened two years ago, the race for Glens Falls Ward 1 county supervisor is too close to call. Incumbent Jack Diamond, who won the seat by just 19 votes in 2017, is up against the same opponent as last time: resident Nancy Underwood. Diamond had 10 more votes than Underwood, in unofficial results Tuesday. There are 49 absentee ballots out in the race, but the earliest they can be counted is Nov. 19.
The ballot reforms this year included requiring every county’s board of elections to share a list of its absentee and affidavit voters with all other county boards of election. Then each board will check the list to make sure those voters only cast one ballot. They must finish the shared list by Nov. 15, check their list for repeat voters and then start counting the ballots on Nov. 19.
In wards 2 and 3, incumbents won. In Glens Falls Ward 2, Peter McDevitt won against Matthew Brown. In Ward 3, Claudia Braymer defeated Nathan Dunn.
In Ward 4, no incumbent was in the race. Republican Daniel Bruno appeared to have narrowly won the seat, which has been held by a Democrat. He had 140 votes to 124 for Democrat Stephen Baratta, in unofficial results. There are 34 absentee ballots in the race.
