SCHROON — Jeffrey Subra has topped Margaret Wood in the race for Schroon supervisor by a margin of 422 to 281.
He said that, getting started, he wants to sit down with the two new Town Board members and the rest of the board to go over a new action plan and see what the group wants to tackle first.
Subra, who ran on an independent line, said previously he wants to focus on business development in the town and support for the tourism industry.
He also said he was pleased with turnout and the positive outlook and campaigns from everyone involved.
"My goal is to sit down and have a great discussion as a team and as a group because I think that's the best way to represent the town," Subra said.
