Simpson wins 114th Assembly District seat

The 114th Assembly District seat is currently held by Republican Dan Stec. But he is vying for a Senate seat, leaving his seat open to newcomers.

Simpson and Braymer are on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Simpson is also president of Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, which lobbied the state to help fight invasive species in the Adirondacks. Simpson also helped start the Adirondack Lakes Alliance in 2014, which also works to remove invasive species and prevent new ones from entering the waterways.

In those efforts, he described learning how to find compromises that “everyone could live with.”

Braymer, who cited her ability to work with Republicans to get things done, is the Warren County supervisor from Glens Falls Ward 3.

Wood is the former Thurman supervisor. She tried for the Republican endorsement and turned to the Serve America Movement party when she did not get the endorsement.

The 114th district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties, which means final results will not be in soon. There are more than 13,000 absentee ballots left to be counted. Each county board of elections will begin counting at a different time; Warren County will start Friday and Washington County will start on Nov. 12.

