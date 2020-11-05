Sen. James Tedisco wins reelection in 49th Senate District

Sen. James Tedisco has won his bid for reelection in the state’s 49th Senate District.

Tedisco, R-Glenville, currently leads his Democratic opponent, Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, by more than 50,000 votes. He has represented the district, which covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga counties, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.

There are still thousands of outstanding absentee ballots left to be counted, but Tedisco’s lead makes it mathematically impossible for McCalmon to win, even if every absentee goes her way.

In a statement shared on social media, Tedisco thanked his supporters and said he would continue to be a strong voice for his constituents in Albany.

“I’m proud to have run a positive campaign on the issues that matter most to the residents of the 49th Senate District and pledge to continue to be a strong voice standing up for you in the New York state Senate,” Tedisco wrote in a statement.

The McCalmon campaign declined to comment on Thursday because the results of the election have not been finalized.