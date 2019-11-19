Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman has lost re-election, after absentee ballots were counted Tuesday.
Idleman, a Democrat, has been the town supervisor for 10 years. She was challenged this year by Republican Don Ward.
On Election Night, Ward was ahead by 17 votes. After all absentee ballots were counted, he won with 731 votes. Idleman received 701 votes. The results are still unofficial as the election commissioners continue to work on other undecided races.
"I figured the numbers were against me," Idleman said after the count. "It's not like Election Night, when it hits you all at once."
She's thought about why she lost, and she has some theories.
"I think there's a lot of anger in the country and our opponents tapped into that. All the Democrats in NY-21 had a hard time," she said. "I've run eight campaigns. It was never personal. But this time - there's a lot of toxicity out there. On Facebook, people would call me 'clueless.'"
She also struggled to explain somewhat complex matters.
You have free articles remaining.
"A lot of my record was distorted," she said. "I got grants for the parks. They felt we should be spending more money on highway, and we should, but the grants weren't for highway."
Election commissioners will start counting White Creek at 2 p.m. and hope to be finished by 3:30 p.m. or so.
In that race, 15-year incumbent town Supervisor Robert Shay is behind by 14 votes with up to 33 absentee ballots to count. He’s up against James Griffith, who has 339 votes to his 325. Shay ran on the Republican line; Griffith ran on the Democratic and his own independent line.
On Tuesday morning, the election commissioners also counted the absentee ballots for the Fort Edward supervisor race, confirming the results from Election Night. Incumbent Supervisor Terry Middleton lost to challenger Lester Losaw. Middleton received 433 votes to Losaw’s 466 votes, in unofficial results.
On Wednesday morning, they will count Salem, followed by Hebron.
Election 2019 chart
|Town/City
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Warren County
|Glens Falls
|Ward 1 county supervisor
|D
|Jack Diamond - I
|156*
|R, I
|Nancy Underwood
|131
|Ward 2 county supervisor
|R, I
|Matthew Brown
|285
|D, C
|Peter McDevitt - i
|382*
|Ward 3 county supervisor
|D
|Claudia Braymer - i
|473*
|L
|Nathan Dunn
|94
|Ward 4 county supervisor
|D, WF
|Stephen Baratta
|124
|R, I
|Daniel Bruno
|140*
|Bolton
|Town Board (2)
|D, C, I
|Carole Newell
|179
|R
|Susan Wilson - i
|327*
|R
|Robert Macewan - i
|331*
|Chester
|Supervisor
|D, I, L
|Craig Leggett - i
|541*
|R, C
|John Maday
|396
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Bernard McCann
|396
|R
|Mike Packer - i
|585*
|R
|Chris Aiken
|608*
|Hague
|Supervisor
|R
|Edna Frasier - i
|192*
|ind.
|Joshua Patchett
|113
|Horicon
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Peter Palmer
|282*
|R
|Sylvia Smith - i
|277*
|I
|Patrick Farrell
|137
|Johnsburg
|Supervisor
|D, C
|Andrea Hogan - i
|501*
|R
|Daniel B. Hitchcock
|159
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Eugene Arsenault - i
|421*
|R
|Justin Gonyo
|390*
|ind.
|Peter Olesheski Jr. - i
|334
|Highway Superintendent
|R, ind.
|Frederick Comstock III
|449*
|ind.
|Michael Denno
|177
|Lake George
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Dan Hurley - i
|473*
|R, I
|Marisa Muratori - i
|534*
|R, I
|Sean Quirk
|408
|Queensbury
|Supervisor-at-large (4)
|D
|Jean Lapper
|2,828
|R, I, L
|Doug Beaty - i
|3,004*
|R, I
|Mike Wild - i
|3,298*
|R, I
|Brad Magowan - i
|3,238*
|R, I
|Rachael Seeber
|3,022*
|Town Board, Ward 2
|D, C, I
|Harrison Freer
|745*
|R
|David Deeb
|584
|Town Board, Ward 4
|D
|Jennifer Switzer - i
|520*
|I
|G. Travis Whitehead
|394
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Cynthia Hyde - i
|205
|R, ind.
|Susan Shepler
|239*
|Town Clerk
|D, ind.
|Susan Staples - i
|238*
|R, ind.
|Gail Seaman
|197
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Randy Galusha
|260*
|D, ind.
|Kathy Templeton
|163
|R, ind.
|Janet Wood
|222
|R, ind.
|Edward Brown
|266*
|Warrensburg
|Town Board (2)
|D, C
|Rich Larkin
|325*
|R
|Donne-Lynn Winslow - i
|364*
|R
|Linda Baker Marcella - i
|303
|ind.
|Janet Tallman
|86
|Washington County
|Argyle
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Dawn Bevilacqua
|364
|R
|Stephen Bonhote - i
|696*
|D, ind.
|Robin Lyle
|354
|R
|Patrick Sullivan - i
|657*
|Dresden
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|George Gang
|55
|R, ind.
|Paul Ferguson - i
|145*
|Town Board (2)
|i
|Marc Brown
|95
|R
|John Barber Jr. - i
|116*
|R, ind.
|Allen Wilbur - i
|124*
|Fort Edward
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Terry Middleton - i
|433
|R
|Lester Losaw
|466*
|Superintendent of Highways
|R, ind.
|Danielle Cantiello
|333
|D, ind.
|Brian Brockway - i
|506*
|Greenwich
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Sara Idleman - i
|701
|R, ind.
|Don Ward
|731
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Pat Donahue
|686
|R, ind.
|Jeff Duxbury
|670
|D, ind.
|Audrey Fischer
|631
|R
|Julie Sipperly
|660
|Hebron
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Sanford Craig - i
|207
|D, ind.
|Jill Nadolski
|194
|R
|James Nelson - i
|180
|Superintendent of Highways
|D, ind.
|Floyd Pratt - i
|249*
|I
|Scott Taylor
|21
|R
|Craig Watrous
|93
|Kingsbury
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Doyle - i
|723*
|R
|Jane Havens
|641*
|D
|Jeffrey Zappieri
|424
|Putnam
|Town Board (2)
|R, ind.
|Charles Bain Sr.
|158*
|R, ind.
|Christopher Mallon
|149*
|i
|Larry Shiell
|98
|Salem
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Evera Sue Clary - i
|471*
|R
|Howard Law
|275
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Laura Dunham - i
|337
|R
|Robert Jarvis
|335
|R
|Brenda Levey
|423
|D, ind.
|Christine Michael
|287
|Highway Superintendent
|R
|Travis Keys - i
|465
|D, ind.
|Scott Perkins
|279
|White Creek
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|James Griffith
|339
|R
|Robert Shay - i
|325
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Gregory Austin
|327
|D, ind.
|Tammy Taber - i
|378
|R
|Lance Allen Wang - i
|379
|Saratoga County
|Moreau
|Town Board (2)
|D
|John 'J.D.' Donohue
|1,283*
|R, C, I
|Gina LeClair - i
|1,268*
|R, C, I
|Alan VanTassel - i
|1,078
|Saratoga
|Town Board (2)
|R, C
|Ruth L. Drumm
|541*
|D
|Bryan Drew
|387
|R, C, I
|Gary Squires - i
|561*
|D
|James Sullivan
|399
|Wilton
|Supervisor
|D, WF
|Nancy Dwyer
|1,617
|R, C, I
|John Lant
|2,221*
|Town Justice (2)
|R, C, I, L
|Matthew Coseo - i
|2,466*
|R, C, I, L
|David Towne - i
|2,532*
|D
|Richard Wolfe
|1,391
|Town Board (2)
|D, WF
|Michele Hill-Davis
|1,533
|R, C, I
|Erinn Kolligian
|2,520*
|R, C, I, L
|Raymond O'Conor
|2,430*
|Highway Superintendent
|D
|John Helenek
|1,750
|R, C, I, L
|Kirklin Woodcock - i
|2,052*
|County wide
|Hamilton County
|District Attorney
|D, ind.
|Paul Roalsvig
|804
|R, C, I
|Christopher Shambo
|1,041*
|County Judge
|R, C
|Tatiana Coffinger
|1,104*
|I
|James Hyde
|34
|D, ind.
|Marsha King Purdue
|812
|Long Lake
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Dechene - i
|229*
|ind.
|Nathan Hosley
|204
|R
|Craig Seaman - i
|274*
|Countywide
|Essex County
|County Clerk
|R, C
|Joseph Provoncha - i
|6,486*
|ind.
|Kari Ratliff
|2,796
|Newcomb
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Paul Hai
|112
|R, ind.
|Paul LaCourse
|132*
|i
|David Olbert - i
|121*
|R, ind.
|Bethebelle Poulin
|59
|D
|Robert Stringer
|73
|Superintendent of Highways
|I
|Daniel Allen
|19
|R
|Clifford Demars
|144*
|ind.
|Norman Fifield
|85
|Schroon
|Supervisor
|ind.
|Jeffrey Subra
|422*
|R, ind.
|Margaret 'Meg' Wood
|281
|Town Board (2)
|i
|John Fear
|302
|R, ind.
|Richard Gero
|473*
|R
|Lance Gould
|174
|ind.
|Ethan Thompson
|376*
|Ticonderoga
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Thomas Cunningham
|536
|R
|M. Mark Russell
|722*
|R
|Heath Towne
|538
|Superintendent of Highways
|R
|Salvatore Barnao - i
|592*
|ind.
|Paul Sharkey
|68
|Town/City
|Subject
|Yes*
|No
|Regional
|Crandall Public Library budget
|Glens Falls
|1,424
|494
|Queensbury
|3,253
|1,692
|Moreau
|1,192
|777
|Total
|5,869
|2,963
|Argyle
|Prop. 1: Allow restaurants in town to serve alcohol
|801
|335
|Prop. 2: Allow stores in town to sell beer and wine containers
|793
|340
|Prop. 3: Allow taverns in town to serve alcohol and sell "to go"
|776
|355
|Prop. 4: Allow retail liquor or wine stores in town
|765
|365
|Putnam
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|142
|63
|Prop. 2: Change term for highway superintendent from 2 to 4 years
|168
|41
|Prop. 3: Change term for town clerk from 2 to 4 years
|160
|49
|Horicon
|Prop. 1: Increase benefit under Volunteer Firefighters Service Award Program
|353
|35
|Prop. 2. Increase maximum years of service credit earned under VFSAP
|328
|59
|Ticonderoga
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|283
|641
|11 area counties
|Fourth Judicial District (4)
|D
|Julie Garcia
|68,580
|679 of 681 precincts - 99%
|D
|Michael Violando
|53,337
|R, C
|Rebecca Slezak
|82,640
|R, C, L
|Dianne Freestone
|83,566
|R, C
|James Walsh
|86,566
|R, C
|Michael Cuevas
|81,193
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.