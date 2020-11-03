Queensbury Ward 4 Town Board seat turns Republican

There are 671 absentee ballots for the ward waiting at the Board of Elections, which sent out a total of 799. Ballots that are postmarked by Election Day will be accepted if they come in late. The Board of Elections will start counting its huge pile of absentees, from the entire county, on Friday.

McNulty may have benefited from the number of registered Republicans in the ward. They outnumber Democrats, and more voters come out in a presidential year.

Several voters said they voted for McNulty simply because they wanted to support President Donald Trump and voted for every other Republican as well.

“I went Republican across the board for everything,” said voter Alanna Christiansen of Queensbury. “With all the riots and uprisings, a lot of Democrats support that. I want law and order.”

Democrat Laura Carroll said she chose Magee because she was a Democrat.

“I went Democrat all across,” she said. “I just believe in Democrats.”

Not everyone simply chose by party.

Voter Ken Harris said he voted for Whitehead.

“He seems very civic-minded. He’s uncovered a lot of things that needed to be uncovered,” he said, referring to Whitehead’s efforts to ferret out fraud in contractors dealing with government.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.