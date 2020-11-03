Queensbury Ward 4 Town Board seat turns Republican

QUEENSBURY — After two terms in which Queensbury’s Ward 4 voters chose a Democrat, the voters this time appear to have chosen a Republican.
Republican Tim McNulty was ahead by 500 votes, in unofficial results Tuesday. There are up to 799 absentee ballots to count, but he and Democrat Amanda Magee agreed the absentees are unlikely to change the overall result.
“I’m at 500-plus right now. I’m excited about that,” McNulty said.
Magee would have to win more than 62% of the absentees, after winning 36% of the early and Election Day results.
“That’s probably unlikely, seeing as I reached out to all absentee voters as well,” McNulty said.
Magee agreed sadly. She was appointed to the vacant seat at the end of June and had to win this election to keep the seat next year.
“Well, I knew it was heavily Republican, but I had hoped that in making myself accessible to people, and because I don’t believe the Town Board is a super-partisan thing, I had hoped things wouldn’t go party line,” Magee said.
McNulty, Amanda Magee and independent Travis Whitehead all vied for the Ward 4 seat.
McNulty had 1,297 votes, while Magee had 833 and Whitehead had 201, after the Warren County Board of Elections counted the early voting and Election Day votes.
There are 671 absentee ballots for the ward waiting at the Board of Elections, which sent out a total of 799. Ballots that are postmarked by Election Day will be accepted if they come in late. The Board of Elections will start counting its huge pile of absentees, from the entire county, on Friday.
McNulty may have benefited from the number of registered Republicans in the ward. They outnumber Democrats, and more voters come out in a presidential year.
Several voters said they voted for McNulty simply because they wanted to support President Donald Trump and voted for every other Republican as well.
“I went Republican across the board for everything,” said voter Alanna Christiansen of Queensbury. “With all the riots and uprisings, a lot of Democrats support that. I want law and order.”
Democrat Laura Carroll said she chose Magee because she was a Democrat.
“I went Democrat all across,” she said. “I just believe in Democrats.”
Not everyone simply chose by party.
Voter Ken Harris said he voted for Whitehead.
“He seems very civic-minded. He’s uncovered a lot of things that needed to be uncovered,” he said, referring to Whitehead’s efforts to ferret out fraud in contractors dealing with government.
