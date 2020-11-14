Patrick Nelson concedes in race for 43rd Senate District

More than a week after Sen. Daphne Jordan jumped out to an insurmountable lead in her reelection bid for the 43rd Senate District, her Democratic opponent, Patrick Nelson, on Friday officially conceded the race on Friday.

Nelson, a village of Stillwater trustee, announced via Twitter that he had called Jordan, R-Halfmoon, to congratulate her on winning reelection more than week after she declared victory just hours after polls closed on Election Day.

“Ballots remain to be counted, but it’s clear we no longer have a path to victory. So today I called to congratulate @NYSenatorJordan on her reelection,” Nelson said in a tweet.

“For what it’s worth, this will likely be the closest #SD43 election this century. The campaign is over, but the work continues,” he said.

The 43rd Senate District covers all of Columbia County and parts of Renesselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties, and is considered a Republican stronghold.

Jordan, who was first elected to the Senate in 2018, led Nelson by more than 20,000 votes after all in-person votes were tallied on election night.

