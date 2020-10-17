McNulty cites his Army budgetary experience in run for Queensbury Ward 4 seat

He was not impressed when Supervisor John Strough said the town could dip into its savings to make up a possible 7% reduction in sales tax revenue.

“In a good budget, a 7% reduction should mean something and cause that kind of review to take place,” McNulty said.

He also wants the board to stick to its budget, rather than approving hundreds of thousands of dollars in unbudgeted expenses throughout the year. Those expenses range from vehicles to new personnel.

“Over the last six months, the board has approved through resolutions over $1 million for different activities — might be good activities, I’m not saying they’re not — but they’re not in the budget,” McNulty said. “If you need an extra truck or an extra car, put it in the budget.”

He added that he supports emergency requests.

“If it’s a COVID expense or a tornado, some resolutions are required,” he said. “But not the things that are coming up.”

In the Army, he said, budgets mattered.

“You’re held to accountability for spending what you budgeted for and not going over,” he said.