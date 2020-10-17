McNulty cites his Army budgetary experience in run for Queensbury Ward 4 seat

Hard financial times are nothing new to retired Army colonel Tim McNulty.
A year after he took over an Army garrison in Korea with a population of 25,000 and a budget of $25 million, he was told he had to cut his budget in half.
The experience singularly prepared him for anything Queensbury could throw him, he said in his campaign for the Ward 4 seat on the Town Board. He is running against Democrat Amanda Magee, who was appointed to fill the vacancy on the board this year, and independent Travis Whitehead on the Watchdog party line.
“I’m a firm believer that across-the-board cuts are harmful,” McNulty told The Post-Star editorial board. “I took the staff, residents, teachers, maintenance workers — we formed teams so we could review every process we offered. Emergency services or water — some areas can’t take a cut. Some things — this would be nice to have but maybe we could do without it for six months.”
In the end they created a workable budget.
“It met the budget, but it also met the needs of the community so we could continue to be a vibrant community,” he said. “When we rolled it out, there were some people who were upset … but we did it as a community.”
The same approach should be adopted in Queensbury, he said.
He was not impressed when Supervisor John Strough said the town could dip into its savings to make up a possible 7% reduction in sales tax revenue.
“In a good budget, a 7% reduction should mean something and cause that kind of review to take place,” McNulty said.
He also wants the board to stick to its budget, rather than approving hundreds of thousands of dollars in unbudgeted expenses throughout the year. Those expenses range from vehicles to new personnel.
“Over the last six months, the board has approved through resolutions over $1 million for different activities — might be good activities, I’m not saying they’re not — but they’re not in the budget,” McNulty said. “If you need an extra truck or an extra car, put it in the budget.”
He added that he supports emergency requests.
“If it’s a COVID expense or a tornado, some resolutions are required,” he said. “But not the things that are coming up.”
In the Army, he said, budgets mattered.
“You’re held to accountability for spending what you budgeted for and not going over,” he said.
But in Queensbury, every year, there is money left over in some accounts. Often, that is transferred to savings, including an account not designated for any particular expense. That’s the one that the Town Board can turn to in an emergency, or if an unbudgeted expense occurs mid-year.
McNulty thinks that is not the best practice.
“Rainy day funds are important, but it’s the taxpayers’ money, not the Town Board’s,” he said. “Residents want their taxes lowered or eliminated.”
He doesn’t think the small town tax should be eliminated, noting that was tried once and the tax had to be restored a few years later.
“Lower it to what is required for safe and efficient operation of the town,” he said.
On short-term rentals, he supports regulation to protect neighbors to those rentals.
“I think there’s got to be some controls,” he said. “The cost of property in this town is high. I think there needs to be regulations in place."
He also wants the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company’s siren turned off. Neighbors in Ward 4 hate the noise, but firefighters want to keep it and argued at a recent Town Board meeting that it was the only certain way to notify volunteers that they were needed.
McNulty doesn’t buy it.
“I joined the military. A number of my good friends joined the fire department. They all had beepers at the time. Then they had cellphones,” he said. “I think there are low-cost ways to let the fire department members know there is a fire or issue they need to respond to.”
On the septic inspection law, which requires property owners in the waterfront zone to get their septic systems inspected when they sell, he supports expanding the law to the rest of the town.
“Until I moved here, it was always the owner’s responsibility to have the septic inspected if not pumped before the move,” he said. “I think there should be some kind of inspection prior.”
Commercial development that leads to “viable jobs with benefits” is a passion of his. The children of local residents won’t stay if their elders can’t draw in more businesses, he said.
“If we’re going to remain a viable area, we need this. It’s viable jobs with benefits that are going to keep them in the area,” he said. “I would work with EDC and local, state and probably national representatives to work with our local businesses to open up lines to produce that PPE. Establishing manufacturing lines would bring in more jobs.”
PPE, personal protective equipment, was in short supply at the start of the pandemic because it was manufactured largely in Asia, and health care industry leaders are now talking about ensuring it is made in the Unites States in the future to ensure they have access in another emergency.
McNulty said he would also work with BOCES and SUNY Adirondack to develop programs to train potential employees for new employers.
“We could make a curriculum to support any industry that came,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
