Matt Simpson, town supervisor seeking Assembly post, touts ability to compromise

Horicon has about $250,000 from that franchise fee, he said.

“We’re going to expand our infrastructure with those dollars. But even that needs to be looked at because those dollars need to go where there is the biggest benefit,” he said. “Is (town by town spending) the best model? Maybe those dollars should be pooled together, matched with state money.”

He also wants to repeal the 2019 tax on broadband within the state Department of Transportation right of way.

“I don’t think many people realized that was in the budget,” he said. “That is counterproductive. Here we know there is an issue with investing in broadband and we’re going to add a tax? That roadway is owned by the citizens of the state of New York.”

He also wants to change the bail reform law, which has been changed once already since being passed. More needs to be done, he said.

With all of his work on the environment, he said it’s clear that climate change is negative affecting the Adirondack Park and he would support state efforts on that issue.

“We have to take action,” he said.