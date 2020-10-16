Local government watchdog Travis Whitehead seeks Queensbury Ward 4 seat

QUEENSBURY — After years of being spurned by the Queensbury Town Board, resident Travis Whitehead has made it his mission to get ahead of town mistakes by being on the board itself.
He is running for the Town Board Ward 4 seat that he also ran for last year. His opponent, who won, resigned three months into her term. This time, he’s up against Democrat Amanda Magee, who was appointed to fill the vacancy through the end of the year, and Republican Tim McNulty. Whitehead is an independent.
Whitehead was instrumental in uncovering fraud involving Siemens, which misreported how much money it saved Warren County on energy projects, and with Dave Decker, former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, who spent state grant funds that were supposed to go to watershed-preserving projects.
Siemens eventually gave the county $500,000 and Decker was recently sentenced to prison.
After Whitehead’s success with Siemens, county supervisors began taking him seriously.
But at the Queensbury Town Board, board members criticized him, saying he thinks he is always right, that he “ambushes” the board with criticism by raising his issues at privilege of the floor and that he sends too-long emails detailing problems with agenda items if he comments before a meeting. When he points out errors, the board generally approves the resolution anyway.
“If I am more involved then these things can be corrected as they happen or before they happen,” Whitehead told The Post-Star editorial board.
“Queensbury has been a tough nut because there really is no way to get through to them. You can talk for three minutes. They don’t answer any questions, they don’t care what you say, and then they have the vote minutes later,” he said. “None of these things are discussed openly until minutes before the vote. That is why I am looking to join the board in Queensbury.”
He’s also dissatisfied with the board’s response to information presented during meetings. The supervisor outlines each resolution, and sometimes department heads explain an item that they need or a change they want. There is generally little discussion.
“On the Queensbury board there seems to be no one interested in challenging what they’re being told,” Whitehead said.
He compared the position to his longtime job as an engineer at paper plants.
“It was my job to say this is broken or that needs to work better. It’s what I do,” he said. “But (being) proactive, that’s what makes my reactive job easier. So it’s again something I’ve done for decades. When you get a sense something is about to happen, you go ahead and take care of it.”
That’s what he wants to do in Queensbury.
He cited the nuisance law as one issue he suggested years ago. Now the Town Board has been forced to react to a problem — short-term rentals — that the nuisance law could have solved, he said.
“I’m the only candidate that’s been to one of these meetings before they actually ran for anything. I’ve been bringing up the nuisance law for years,” he said. “Initially it was about just noise in general. But short-term rentals has turned something that happens in July into something that happens 12 months a year.”
He thinks the town should regulate short-term rentals.
“Unlike Argyle and some places, we have zoning. That’s one of the reasons we decide to live here, or live in Argyle,” he said. “They have a list of things that are allowed in residential areas. Short-term rentals are not on that lengthy list. The way I look at it is, zoning should mean something.”
One short-term rental landlord lives 1 mile from him and rents out 12 houses locally, he said.
“At the very least we should look at every short-term rental,” he said, proposing that the Planning Board ask the owner how far they live from the rental property.
“Are you going to live there? Across the street, that’s probably OK. In Lake George, well, that’s probably not OK,” he said. “They’ve had tremendous problems from illegal drugs to having sex out in the woods in a family neighborhood. It’s quite an issue and it needs to be addressed.”
He supports expanding the septic inspection law to apply to every property, not just those in the waterfront zone.
“In my opinion, it did not go far enough. I would really like to see it done townwide, if not countywide,” he said.
The law requires a septic system inspection with every sale of the property. Whitehead supports allowing septic haulers to sign off on the inspection, rather than the current rule, in which the owner must dig up the distribution box for inspection too.
“In Connecticut, they just have the septic haulers sign off that it looks OK to them,” he said. “The last thing I want to see is more bureaucracy.”
On the issue of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company's fire siren, hated by neighbors but loved by the firefighters, he said the board should press to get it turned off. The board has a say because it sends so much money to the fire company for its services, he said.
“In this day and age I do not believe you need a siren,” he said. “None of their arguments are convincing.”
