Local government watchdog Travis Whitehead seeks Queensbury Ward 4 seat

That’s what he wants to do in Queensbury.

He cited the nuisance law as one issue he suggested years ago. Now the Town Board has been forced to react to a problem — short-term rentals — that the nuisance law could have solved, he said.

“I’m the only candidate that’s been to one of these meetings before they actually ran for anything. I’ve been bringing up the nuisance law for years,” he said. “Initially it was about just noise in general. But short-term rentals has turned something that happens in July into something that happens 12 months a year.”

He thinks the town should regulate short-term rentals.

“Unlike Argyle and some places, we have zoning. That’s one of the reasons we decide to live here, or live in Argyle,” he said. “They have a list of things that are allowed in residential areas. Short-term rentals are not on that lengthy list. The way I look at it is, zoning should mean something.”

One short-term rental landlord lives 1 mile from him and rents out 12 houses locally, he said.

“At the very least we should look at every short-term rental,” he said, proposing that the Planning Board ask the owner how far they live from the rental property.