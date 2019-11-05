{{featured_button_text}}

Follow throughout the night as election results are finalized by Board of Elections across the region.

Election 2019 chart

The following are live election unofficial results that will change in real time. An * indicates a winner.

Town/City Race Party Name Votes
Glens Falls Ward 1 county supervisor D Jack Diamond - I
R, I Nancy Underwood
Ward 2 county supervisor R, I Matthew Brown
D, C Peter McDevitt - i
Ward 3 county supervisor D Claudia Braymer - i
L Nathan Dunn
Ward 4 county supervisor D, WF Stephen Baratta
R, I Daniel Bruno
Bolton Town Board (2) D, C, I Carole Newell
R Susan Wilson - i
R Robert Macewan - i
Chester Supervisor D, I, L Craig Leggett - i
R, C John Maday
Town Board (2) D Bernard McCann
R Mike Packer - i
R Chris Aiken
Hague Supervisor R Edna Frasier - i
ind. Joshua Patchett
Horicon Town Board (2) R Peter Palmer
R Sylvia Smith - i
I Patrick Farrell
Johnsburg Supervisor D, C Andrea Hogan - i
R Daniel B. Hitchcock
Town Board (2) R Eugene Arsenault - i
R Justin Gonyo
ind. Peter Olesheski Jr. - i
Highway Superintendent R, ind. Frederick Comstock III
ind. Michael Denno
Lake George Town Board (2) D Dan Hurley - i
R, I Marisa Muratori - i
R, I Sean Quirk
Queensbury Supervisor-at-large (4) D Jean Lapper
R, I, L Doug Beaty - i
R, I Mike Wild - i
R, I Brad Magowan - i
R, I Rachael Seeber
Town Board, Ward 2 D, C, I Harrison Freer
R David Deeb
Town Board, Ward 4 D Jennifer Switzer - i
I G. Travis Whitehead
Thurman Supervisor D, ind. Cynthia Hyde - i
R, ind. Susan Shepler
Town Clerk D, ind. Susan Staples - i
R, ind. Gail Seaman
Town Board (2) D Randy Galusha
D, ind. Kathy Templeton
R, ind. Janet Wood
R, ind. Edward Brown
Warrensburg Town Board (2) D, C Rich Larkin
R Donne-Lynn Winslow - i
R Linda Baker Marcella - i
ind. Janet Tallman
Washington County
Argyle Town Board (2) D, ind. Dawn Bevilacqua
R Stephen Bonhote - i
D, ind. Robin Lyle
R Patrick Sullivan - i
Dresden Supervisor D, ind. George Gang
R, ind. Paul Ferguson - i
Town Board (2) i Marc Brown
R John Barber Jr. - i
R, ind. Allen Wilbur - i
Fort Edward Supervisor D, ind. Terry Middleton - i
R Lester Losaw
Superintendent of Highways R, ind. Danielle Cantiello
D, ind. Brian Brockway - i
Greenwich Supervisor D, ind. Sara Idleman - i
R, ind. Don Ward
Town Board (2) D, ind. Pat Donahue
R, ind. Jeff Duxbury
D, ind. Audrey Fischer
R Julie Sipperly
Hebron Town Board (2) R Sanford Craig - i
D, ind. Jill Nadolski
R James Nelson - i
Superintendent of Highways D, ind. Floyd Pratt - i
I Scott Taylor
R Craig Watrous
Kingsbury Town Board (2) R Richard Doyle - i
R Jane Havens
D Jeffrey Zappieri
Putnam Town Board (2) R, ind. Charles Bain Sr.
R, ind. Christopher Mallon
i Larry Shiell
Salem Supervisor D, ind. Evera Sue Clary - i
R Howard Law
Town Board (2) D, ind. Laura Dunham - i
R Robert Jarvis
R Brenda Levey
D, ind. Christine Michael
Highway Superintendent R Travis Keys - i
D, ind. Scott Perkins
White Creek Supervisor D, ind. James Griffith
R Robert Shay - i
Town Board (2) R Gregory Austin
D, ind. Tammy Taber - i
R Lance Allen Wang - i
Saratoga County
Moreau Town Board (2) D John 'J.D.' Donohue 1,283*
R, C, I Gina LeClair - i 1,268*
R, C, I Alan VanTassel - i 1,078
Saratoga Town Board (2) R, C Michael Booth Sr.
D Bryan Drew
R, C, I Gary Squires - i
D James Sullivan
Wilton Supervisor D, WF Nancy Dwyer
R, C, I John Lant
Town Justice (2) R, C, I, L Matthew Coseo - i
R, C, I, L David Towne - i
D Richard Wolfe
Town Board (2) D, WF Michele Hill-Davis
R, C, I Erinn Kolligian
R, C, I, L Raymond O'Conor
Highway Superintendent D John Helenek
R, C, I, L Kirklin Woodcock - i
County wide
Hamilton County District Attorney D, ind. Paul Roalsvig
R, C, I Christopher Shambo
County Judge R, C Tatiana Coffinger
I James Hude
D, ind. Marsha King Purdue
Long Lake Town Board (2) R Richard Dechene - i
ind. Nathan Hosley
R Craig Seaman - i
Countywide
Essex County County Clerk R, C Joseph Provoncha - i
ind. Kari Ratliff
Newcomb Town Board (2) D Paul Hai
R, ind. Paul LaCourse
i David Olbert - i
R, ind. Bethebelle Poulin
D Robert Stringer
Superintendent of Highways I Daniel Allen
R Clifford Demars
ind. Norman Fifield
Schroon Supervisor ind. Jeffrey Subra
R, ind. Margaret 'Meg' Wood
Town Board (2) i John Fear
R, ind. Richard Gero
R Lance Gould
ind. Ethan Thompson
Ticonderoga Town Board (2) D, ind. Thomas Cunningham
R M. Mark Russell
R Heath Towne
Superintendent of Highways R Salvatore Barnao - i
ind. Paul Sharkey
Town/City Subject Yes No
Regional Crandall Public Library budget Glens Falls
Queensbury
Moreau
Total
Argyle Prop. 1: Allow restaurants in town to serve alcohol 30 9
Prop. 2: Allow stores in town to sell beer and wine containers 30 9
Prop. 3: Allow taverns in town to serve alcohol and sell "to go" 30 9
Prop. 4: Allow retail liquor or wine stores in town 30 9
Putnam Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
Prop. 2: Change term for highway superintendent from 2 to 4 years
Prop. 3: Change term for town clerk from 2 to 4 years
Horicon Prop. 1: Increase benefit under Volunteer Firefighters Service Award Program
Prop. 2. Increase maximum years of service credit earned under VFSAP
Ticonderoga Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
11 area counties Fourth Judicial District (4) D Julie Garcia
D Michael Violando
R, C Rebecca Slezak
R, C, L Dianne Freestone
R, C James Walsh
R, C Michael Cuevas
