Follow throughout the night as election results are finalized by Board of Elections across the region.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Election 2019 chart
|Town/City
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Glens Falls
|Ward 1 county supervisor
|D
|Jack Diamond - I
|R, I
|Nancy Underwood
|Ward 2 county supervisor
|R, I
|Matthew Brown
|D, C
|Peter McDevitt - i
|Ward 3 county supervisor
|D
|Claudia Braymer - i
|L
|Nathan Dunn
|Ward 4 county supervisor
|D, WF
|Stephen Baratta
|R, I
|Daniel Bruno
|Bolton
|Town Board (2)
|D, C, I
|Carole Newell
|R
|Susan Wilson - i
|R
|Robert Macewan - i
|Chester
|Supervisor
|D, I, L
|Craig Leggett - i
|R, C
|John Maday
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Bernard McCann
|R
|Mike Packer - i
|R
|Chris Aiken
|Hague
|Supervisor
|R
|Edna Frasier - i
|ind.
|Joshua Patchett
|Horicon
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Peter Palmer
|R
|Sylvia Smith - i
|I
|Patrick Farrell
|Johnsburg
|Supervisor
|D, C
|Andrea Hogan - i
|R
|Daniel B. Hitchcock
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Eugene Arsenault - i
|R
|Justin Gonyo
|ind.
|Peter Olesheski Jr. - i
|Highway Superintendent
|R, ind.
|Frederick Comstock III
|ind.
|Michael Denno
|Lake George
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Dan Hurley - i
|R, I
|Marisa Muratori - i
|R, I
|Sean Quirk
|Queensbury
|Supervisor-at-large (4)
|D
|Jean Lapper
|R, I, L
|Doug Beaty - i
|R, I
|Mike Wild - i
|R, I
|Brad Magowan - i
|R, I
|Rachael Seeber
|Town Board, Ward 2
|D, C, I
|Harrison Freer
|R
|David Deeb
|Town Board, Ward 4
|D
|Jennifer Switzer - i
|I
|G. Travis Whitehead
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Cynthia Hyde - i
|R, ind.
|Susan Shepler
|Town Clerk
|D, ind.
|Susan Staples - i
|R, ind.
|Gail Seaman
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Randy Galusha
|D, ind.
|Kathy Templeton
|R, ind.
|Janet Wood
|R, ind.
|Edward Brown
|Warrensburg
|Town Board (2)
|D, C
|Rich Larkin
|R
|Donne-Lynn Winslow - i
|R
|Linda Baker Marcella - i
|ind.
|Janet Tallman
|Washington County
|Argyle
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Dawn Bevilacqua
|R
|Stephen Bonhote - i
|D, ind.
|Robin Lyle
|R
|Patrick Sullivan - i
|Dresden
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|George Gang
|R, ind.
|Paul Ferguson - i
|Town Board (2)
|i
|Marc Brown
|R
|John Barber Jr. - i
|R, ind.
|Allen Wilbur - i
|Fort Edward
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Terry Middleton - i
|R
|Lester Losaw
|Superintendent of Highways
|R, ind.
|Danielle Cantiello
|D, ind.
|Brian Brockway - i
|Greenwich
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Sara Idleman - i
|R, ind.
|Don Ward
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Pat Donahue
|R, ind.
|Jeff Duxbury
|D, ind.
|Audrey Fischer
|R
|Julie Sipperly
|Hebron
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Sanford Craig - i
|D, ind.
|Jill Nadolski
|R
|James Nelson - i
|Superintendent of Highways
|D, ind.
|Floyd Pratt - i
|I
|Scott Taylor
|R
|Craig Watrous
|Kingsbury
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Doyle - i
|R
|Jane Havens
|D
|Jeffrey Zappieri
|Putnam
|Town Board (2)
|R, ind.
|Charles Bain Sr.
|R, ind.
|Christopher Mallon
|i
|Larry Shiell
|Salem
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|Evera Sue Clary - i
|R
|Howard Law
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Laura Dunham - i
|R
|Robert Jarvis
|R
|Brenda Levey
|D, ind.
|Christine Michael
|Highway Superintendent
|R
|Travis Keys - i
|D, ind.
|Scott Perkins
|White Creek
|Supervisor
|D, ind.
|James Griffith
|R
|Robert Shay - i
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Gregory Austin
|D, ind.
|Tammy Taber - i
|R
|Lance Allen Wang - i
|Saratoga County
|Moreau
|Town Board (2)
|D
|John 'J.D.' Donohue
|1,283*
|R, C, I
|Gina LeClair - i
|1,268*
|R, C, I
|Alan VanTassel - i
|1,078
|Saratoga
|Town Board (2)
|R, C
|Michael Booth Sr.
|D
|Bryan Drew
|R, C, I
|Gary Squires - i
|D
|James Sullivan
|Wilton
|Supervisor
|D, WF
|Nancy Dwyer
|R, C, I
|John Lant
|Town Justice (2)
|R, C, I, L
|Matthew Coseo - i
|R, C, I, L
|David Towne - i
|D
|Richard Wolfe
|Town Board (2)
|D, WF
|Michele Hill-Davis
|R, C, I
|Erinn Kolligian
|R, C, I, L
|Raymond O'Conor
|Highway Superintendent
|D
|John Helenek
|R, C, I, L
|Kirklin Woodcock - i
|County wide
|Hamilton County
|District Attorney
|D, ind.
|Paul Roalsvig
|R, C, I
|Christopher Shambo
|County Judge
|R, C
|Tatiana Coffinger
|I
|James Hude
|D, ind.
|Marsha King Purdue
|Long Lake
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Richard Dechene - i
|ind.
|Nathan Hosley
|R
|Craig Seaman - i
|Countywide
|Essex County
|County Clerk
|R, C
|Joseph Provoncha - i
|ind.
|Kari Ratliff
|Newcomb
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Paul Hai
|R, ind.
|Paul LaCourse
|i
|David Olbert - i
|R, ind.
|Bethebelle Poulin
|D
|Robert Stringer
|Superintendent of Highways
|I
|Daniel Allen
|R
|Clifford Demars
|ind.
|Norman Fifield
|Schroon
|Supervisor
|ind.
|Jeffrey Subra
|R, ind.
|Margaret 'Meg' Wood
|Town Board (2)
|i
|John Fear
|R, ind.
|Richard Gero
|R
|Lance Gould
|ind.
|Ethan Thompson
|Ticonderoga
|Town Board (2)
|D, ind.
|Thomas Cunningham
|R
|M. Mark Russell
|R
|Heath Towne
|Superintendent of Highways
|R
|Salvatore Barnao - i
|ind.
|Paul Sharkey
|Town/City
|Subject
|Yes
|No
|Regional
|Crandall Public Library budget
|Glens Falls
|Queensbury
|Moreau
|Total
|Argyle
|Prop. 1: Allow restaurants in town to serve alcohol
|30
|9
|Prop. 2: Allow stores in town to sell beer and wine containers
|30
|9
|Prop. 3: Allow taverns in town to serve alcohol and sell "to go"
|30
|9
|Prop. 4: Allow retail liquor or wine stores in town
|30
|9
|Putnam
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|Prop. 2: Change term for highway superintendent from 2 to 4 years
|Prop. 3: Change term for town clerk from 2 to 4 years
|Horicon
|Prop. 1: Increase benefit under Volunteer Firefighters Service Award Program
|Prop. 2. Increase maximum years of service credit earned under VFSAP
|Ticonderoga
|Prop. 1: Change term for supervisor from 2 to 4 years
|11 area counties
|Fourth Judicial District (4)
|D
|Julie Garcia
|D
|Michael Violando
|R, C
|Rebecca Slezak
|R, C, L
|Dianne Freestone
|R, C
|James Walsh
|R, C
|Michael Cuevas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.