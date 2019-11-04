After nine days of early voting, the final day has arrived: Election Day.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling place, go to https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or call your county board of elections.
Early voting brought out hundreds of people, but it amounted to a tiny percent of the total voters who usually come out for a local election. In Warren County, 862 people voted early, which is almost 5% of the total voters in the last local election. In Washington County, 290 people voted, which is 2.6% of the local election total.
In other words: not many. Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said it probably won’t increase this year’s voter participation rate.
“I don’t think so. Maybe a percent,” she said. “But we will see.”
According to Associated Press reports, the state Board of Elections said more than 256,000 people cast their ballots statewide. Data suggest unofficial turnout was roughly 1% in New York City and 2% outside the city.
Every voter will sign in on iPads, which were also used during early voting instead of big, bound paper books. Voters do not need to show ID, McLaughlin said.
The actual voting will still be with pen and paper, and a scanning machine will count each vote as it is cast — the same procedure as in recent elections.
Voting is open only to those who did not vote early.
There are some big races this year.
In Argyle, voters will decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol at restaurants, grocery stores and drug stores, as well as whether to allow taverns and liquor stores. The hot issue has been broken up into four propositions so that voters could, for example, allow restaurants to sell alcohol but not allow bars or any other sale of alcohol in town.
Leadership in Fort Edward will be decided in a race between Supervisor Terry Middleton and challenger Lester Losaw Jr. The town is facing serious financial issues. It’s unclear how taxes on the former General Electric dewatering plant are going to be paid in the future, and a fire at the town’s highway barn left it a total loss.
In Queensbury, a self-described watchdog is running against an incumbent Town Board member for a seat on the board. Resident Travis Whitehead, who is well-known throughout the county because of his work analyzing county issues, is running to oust board member Jennifer Switzer. She is also well-known for her financial acumen.
The biggest race this year was expected to be the Warren County sheriff’s race, but that was decided in the primary.
Sheriff Bud York is retiring at the end of the year. Sheriff’s Maj. Jim LaFarr will replace him.
