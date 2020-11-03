Early voting results skewing Democratic

Warren, Washington and Essex counties have all reported their early voting now, and it is heavily Democrat.

In Warren County, 4,742 early votes went to former Vice President Joseph Biden and 2,597 went to President Donald Trump.

In Washington County, where early voting was mixed with the first election district’s results, votes for Biden also outnumbered those for Trump.

Voters chose Biden with 2,991 votes to Trump with 2,584.

The early voting results are not expected to mirror Election Day results.

Early voting in Essex County heavily favored the Democrats. Of 2,518 votes, Biden received 1,797 votes, about 72% of the vote.

Essex was the first of the local counties to report its early voting totals.

This is a continuing story. Check back at poststar.com later for more.

