Democrat Rich Larkin running for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Town Board member Rich Larkin is running for supervisor, because he believes the town has not been active enough in developing the local ski center and trying to attract new businesses.

Larkin, a Democrat, is on the board of the nonprofit organization that operates Hickory Ski Center. The property had been vacant in recent years, and he believes it is an untapped resource.

The owner offered the property to Warrensburg for a $1-per-year lease, but the town has not accepted the offer.

Larkin said the ski center has the potential to be a year-round destination, attracting visitors to hike, bicycle, shop and eat at restaurants.

The operators of the ski center were able to get the lower lifts operational this year and also had a program with SUNY Adirondack, where students were learning alpine skiing.

Larkin said increasing the number of housing in units is town is another of his goals.

“We have some properties that are no longer being used. We can put them on the market, but we would like to dictate what’s going to take place (there),” he said.

