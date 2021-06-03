Democrat Rich Larkin running for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Town Board member Rich Larkin is running for supervisor, because he believes the town has not been active enough in developing the local ski center and trying to attract new businesses.
Larkin, a Democrat, is on the board of the nonprofit organization that operates Hickory Ski Center. The property had been vacant in recent years, and he believes it is an untapped resource.
The owner offered the property to Warrensburg for a $1-per-year lease, but the town has not accepted the offer.
Larkin said the ski center has the potential to be a year-round destination, attracting visitors to hike, bicycle, shop and eat at restaurants.
The operators of the ski center were able to get the lower lifts operational this year and also had a program with SUNY Adirondack, where students were learning alpine skiing.
Larkin said increasing the number of housing in units is town is another of his goals.
“We have some properties that are no longer being used. We can put them on the market, but we would like to dictate what’s going to take place (there),” he said.
One such property is a vacant garage behind Tops Supermarket that used to be a town garage. Warrensburg is in the process of getting an environmental study done on the property, according to Larkin. Town officials are talking to local contractors about constructing a three-story building on the site that would have as many as 50 units of senior and affordable housing.
Another priority is expanding broadband infrastructure, Larkin said. His overarching goal is to grow the tax base.
Also running for supervisor is incumbent Republican Kevin Geraghty. Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is challenging Geraghty in the June 22 primary.
Larkin said Geraghty is a great administrator, and York has had a wonderful career in law enforcement and is a great guy. Larkin believes he is the better candidate, however.
“I’m a dreamer. I’m a visionary,” he said.
Larkin said he learned political leadership from his father, who was mayor of a city in northern Idaho for 20 years. Larkin wants to go after big goals — for example, attracting the sporting goods store Cabela's to the Exit 23 area. He has been working with Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson on the effort.
“This area could really use something like a major attraction, along with jobs,” he said.
Larkin worked in sales for 20 years and sold advertising for the Adirondack Journal. He then went to work for what is now Verizon.
“I’m 67 years old and I still have a lot of energy to get things done,” he said.
