Assemblyman Dan Stec readying for new role in state Senate

Still, Republicans will remain the minority party in the Legislature, regardless of how the absentees play out.

Stec said he remains steadfast in pushing his agenda and has already spoken with Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, about committee positions.

Stec said he is hoping for a spot on the Senate’s Environmental Conservation Committee, as well as the Crime and Correction Committee, because they focus on issues important to his district, which includes most of the Adirondack Park and numerous prisons.

Having spent time in the military, Stec is also hoping for a spot on the Veterans Committee.

“They’re going to put me where they need me, but those are three that I have expressed my interest in,” he said.

Pandemic priorities

Stec said the Legislature will likely spend a bulk of the upcoming session focused on addressing the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has created an estimated $15 billion budget shortfall.

Slashing needless spending and eliminating costly economic development programs that have failed to deliver promised results are particular areas of focus for Stec, who said he hopes the Democratic majority will look to do the same.