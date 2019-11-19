Former Glens Falls Mayor Jack Diamond has officially won re-election to his county post.
Diamond won by 25 votes after absentee ballots were counted Tuesday morning at the Warren County Board of Elections office in Queensbury.
Diamond is the Glens Falls Ward 1 county supervisor and was running for his second, two-year term on the Board of Supervisors.
He was challenged by Nancy Underwood, who received 5 absentee ballot votes, while Diamond received 20 absentee ballotsvotes.
The total was 156-131.
Diamond was on the Democratic line, while Underwood was on the Republican and Independence lines.
