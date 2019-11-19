In absentee ballot counting Tuesday, two Washington County supervisors lost their seats and former Glens Falls Mayor Jack Diamond won re-election to his county post.
All of the results mirrored the results on election night, but in each case, those results were so close that the winner could not be certain.
In Glens Falls, Diamond won by 25 votes after absentee ballots were counted Tuesday morning at the Warren County Board of Elections office in Queensbury, in unofficial results.
Diamond is the Glens Falls Ward 1 county supervisor and was running for his second, two-year term on the Board of Supervisors.
He was challenged by Nancy Underwood, who received 5 absentee ballot votes, while Diamond received 20 absentee ballot votes.
“I’d like to say thank you very much to the voters of Ward 1,” Diamond said after the ballot count. “I’ve been building relationships with the county. I will be focusing on city issues.”
In Washington County, the supervisors of Greenwich and White Creek lost their re-election bids.
Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman, a Democrat, had been the town supervisor for 10 years. She was challenged this year by Republican Don Ward.
On election night, Ward was ahead by 17 votes. After all absentee ballots were counted, he won with 731 votes. Idleman received 701 votes. The results are still unofficial as the election commissioners continue to work on other undecided races.
"I figured the numbers were against me," Idleman said after the count. "It's not like election night, when it hits you all at once."
She has thought about why she lost, and she has some theories.
"I think there's a lot of anger in the country, and our opponents tapped into that. All the Democrats in NY-21 had a hard time," she said. "I've run eight campaigns. It was never personal. But this time — there's a lot of toxicity out there. On Facebook, people would call me 'clueless.'"
She also struggled to explain somewhat complex matters.
"A lot of my record was distorted," she said. "I got grants for the parks. They felt we should be spending more money on highway, and we should, but the grants weren't for highway."
In White Creek, 15-year incumbent town Supervisor Robert Shay, a Republican, also lost re-election. He received 331 votes, while Democratic challenger James Griffith received 352 votes.
It was the second time the two men had faced off. But in 2017, Griffith entered the race just six weeks before Election Day, using his own independent party line. This time, he started early and got the Democratic endorsement.
On Tuesday morning, the election commissioners also counted the absentee ballots for the Fort Edward supervisor race, confirming the results from election night. Supervisor Terry Middleton, a Democrat, lost to challenger Lester Losaw, a Republican. Middleton received 433 votes to Losaw’s 466 votes, in unofficial results.
There are still more results to come.
On Wednesday morning, Washington County election commissioners will count the absentee ballots for Salem.
In Salem, Town Board member Laura Dunham is just two votes ahead of challenger Robert Jarvis, with up to 44 absentee ballots to count. Dunham ran on the Democratic and an independent line; Jarvis was on the Republican line. She has 337 votes to his 335.
Also coming later in the week is the Ticonderoga count. For Ticonderoga Town Board, incumbent Thomas Cunningham is behind by two votes with up to 74 absentees to be counted. He was challenged by Heath Towne, who has 538 votes to his 536. Cunningham ran on the Democratic and an independent line; Towne was on the Republican line.
