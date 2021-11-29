Election produced a few surprises, including Merlino's write-in win

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino received almost the same number of votes he did this time around as a write-in candidate as he did running unopposed in 2019.
Merlino finished with 459 votes compared with 451 for Dan Waterhouse, according to the results that were officially certified last week.
Merlino received 453 votes in 2019.
He initially decided against running for reelection to a ninth two-year term after experiencing some health issues. He jumped back into the fray in September following a medical leave after other members on the Town Board accused him of making purchases and authorizing overtime without board approval.
Merlino initially trailed 451-446 after write-in and absentee ballots were counted. However, county election officials discovered there were ballots with write-in votes that had not been counted. Those ballots were not automatically sorted into a separate bin, as happens when there are write-in votes, but were collected in the main bin.
Waterhouse said on Tuesday that he would not pursue any legal challenges.
“It is what it is,” he said.
He apologized for making comments accusing the Warren County Board of Elections of corruption as well as wishing that Merlino be arrested and for the board members to make it difficult for him to govern.
“I only want the best for Lake Luzerne and I let my emotions get away from me. It’s a lesson learned,” Waterhouse said.
Despite his win, Merlino was not able to pull his slate of Town Board candidates across the finish line. Rayl Zubal received 358 votes and Roger Nelligan had 334. That was far behind incumbent David O’Neal, who received 481 votes and James Niles with 479, who captured two four-year seats. Pamela Petteys, who Merlino had appointed deputy supervisor, got 35 votes.
However, Petteys picked up 350 votes in the race for the two-year seat. Zubal got 11 votes in that column and Nelligan got 3. Independent candidate Margaret Paoloni received 133 votes. Michael Fazio was easily reelected with 413.
Voters may have been confused about which column to write in the names. Merlino and his slate of candidates had attempted to inform people ahead of time how to fill out the ballot.
While write-in candidates win elections when there are no declared candidates, it is extremely difficult for a write-in candidate to beat a named candidate on the ballot.
In Fort Edward, Lester Losaw came very close to being reelected supervisor despite resigning from the position in July. It was too late for Losaw to be taken off the ballot. He received 266 votes — only 21 votes behind board member Tim Fisher, who had 487 running as a write-in candidate.
There were a few interesting write-in candidates.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough was unopposed for reelection. However, former board member Catherine Atherden, who served one term from 2018 to 2019 before declining to run for reelection, received 23 votes. Jim Fitzgerald got 18 votes. There were also 75 scattered write-in votes.
In the highly contentious Queensbury at-large supervisor race, Democrat Jean Lapper received 34 votes. Lapper ran in 2019 and received 3,018 votes as the sole Democratic candidate, but she was not running this time around.
This year’s Democratic candidate, Brent McDevitt, performed worse than Lapper did in 2019. He received 2,236 votes despite a large amount of media advertising. His criminal past, which included convictions for drunken driving and a prison term, may have been a factor in the race. The four incumbent Republicans were easily reelected. Mike Wild finished first with 3,686 votes followed by Doug Beaty with 3,653, Brad Magowan, 3,619, and Rachel Seeber, 3,448.
The three-way race for supervisor in Warrensburg may have hindered the effort to oust incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Geraghty finished with 478 votes. However, that is less than the combined number of votes that Bud York, running on the Working for You line, and Democrat Rich Larkin received. York had 298 votes and Larkin got 192 for a total of 490.
Only two incumbent supervisors lost in Warren and Washington counties. Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler was trounced by challenger Deb Runyon 307-56,in a race that centered on fiscal management of the town.
In Greenwich, incumbent Republican Supervisor Don Ward lost his bid for reelection to a second term. On election night, he led Democratic challenger James Nolan 696-691. However, after absentees were counted, Nolan finished on top 740-726.
Incumbents cruised to reelection elsewhere in Johnsburg and White Creek.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
2021 election results
* = winner
i = incumbent
|County
|Town/City
|Race
|Party
|Name
|Votes
|Warren
|Glens Falls
|Ward 2 Common Council
|D, WF
|Robin Barkenhagen
|335
|R, Glens Falls Strong
|Robert Landry*
|383
|Ward 4 Common Council
|D
|Benjamin Lapham*
|164
|R
|Hank Pelton
|125
|Ward 4 County Supervisor
|R
|Dan Bruno* - i
|148
|D
|John Reilly
|139
|Ward 5 County Supervisor
|D
|Ben Driscoll* - i
|309
|R, I
|Philip Russell
|186
|Queensbury
|Supervisor-at-Large (4)
|R, Team Queensbury
|Doug Beaty* - i
|3,653
|R, Team Queensbury
|Brad Magowan* - i
|3,619
|D, C
|Brent McDevitt
|2,236
|R, Team Queensbury
|Rachel Seeber* - i
|3,448
|R, C
|Mike Wild* - i
|3,686
|D
|Jean Lapper
|34
|Town Board, Ward 1
|R, C
|Tony Metivier* - i
|1,347
|Team Queensbury
|John Kassebaum
|339
|Town Board, Ward 2
|D, C
|Harrison Freer*
|729
|R, Team Queensbury
|David Deeb
|695
|Bolton
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Wanda Cleavland* - i
|358
|R
|Brendan Murnane*
|416
|Eagles
|Douglas Wholey
|294
|Johnsburg
|Town Supervisor
|D
|Andrea Hogan* - i
|446
|R, Freedom Justice
|Thomas Zauner
|277
|Town Clerk
|R, People's Voice
|Jean Comstock*
|378
|D
|Kathleen Lorah - i
|345
|Town Board (2)
|R
|Arnold Stevens* - i
|404
|Community Unity
|Peter Olesheski*
|359
|Kim Smith Party
|Kim Smith
|262
|Save the Park
|Robert Nessle
|152
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Supervisor
|R
|Dan Waterhouse
|451
|Write-in
|Gene Merlino* - i
|459
|Town Board, 4-year term (2)
|R
|James Niles*
|479
|R
|David O'Neal* - i
|481
|R
|Roger Nelligan
|334
|R
|Rayl Zubal
|358
|R
|Pamela Petteys
|35
|Town Board, 2-year term (2)
|R
|Mike Fazio* - i
|413
|People First
|Margaret Ann Paoloni
|133
|R
|Roger Nelligan
|3
|R
|Rayl Zubal
|11
|R
|Pamela Petteys
|350
|Thurman
|Town Supervisor
|R, Positive Change
|Debra Runyon*
|307
|Your Choice
|Susan Shepler - i
|56
|Town Board (2)
|R, Town Pride
|Mary Eddy
|187
|R
|Doug Needham* - i
|228
|Working Man
|Charles Bills*
|211
|Democrat
|Kathy Templeton
|18
|Warrensburg
|Town Supervisor
|R, C
|Kevin Geraghty* - i
|478
|D
|Rich Larkin
|192
|Working for You
|Bud York
|298
|Town Board (2)
|R
|John Alexander* - i
|654
|R
|Bryan Rounds* - i
|443
|Tallman for Warrensburg
|Janet Tallman
|183
|R
|Joyce Reed
|266
|Washington
|Argyle
|Town Justice
|The Wise Choice
|Stacy Davis*
|338
|Respect Rule of Law
|Michael Stern
|269
|Cambridge
|Town Board (2)
|Cambridge First
|Lawrence Carrino*
|270
|D
|Robert McIntosh*
|318
|Cambridge First
|Valerie Morigerato
|267
|Fort Edward
|Supervisor
|R
|Lester Losaw
|266
|D
|Tim Fisher*
|287
|Greenwich
|Town Supervisor
|D, Public Service
|James Nolan*
|740
|R, Common Sense
|Don Ward - i
|726
|Town Board (2)
|D, Public Service
|James Mumby*
|736
|R, Common Sense
|Liv Thygesen
|699
|D, Public Service
|Thomas Graves*
|772
|R, Common Sense
|Julie Sipperly
|701
|Hebron
|Town Board (2)
|R
|George Flint* - i
|240
|Hebron United
|John Long
|167
|Fair Deal
|Joseph Clark
|39
|Dollars & Sense
|David Getty
|138
|R
|Paul Sokul*
|198
|Highway superintendent
|D
|Floyd Pratt* - i
|244
|R
|Chuck Ptacek
|204
|Kingbury
|Town Board (2)
|D
|Jeffrey Zappieri
|352
|R
|William Haessly* - i
|790
|R
|Daniel Washburn* - i
|892
|Salem
|Town Justice
|D, Salem Unity
|Nathaniel Kindel
|315
|R, Salem First
|Scott Thetford*
|430
|Town Board (2)
|D, Salem Unity
|Jay Bellanca
|300
|R, Salem First
|Marcus Blanck* - i
|459
|D, Salem Unity
|Peter Thomas
|298
|R, Salem First
|Howard Law* - i
|418
|Town Clerk
|D, Salem Unity
|Catherine Kilpatrick
|241
|R, Salem First
|Patricia Gilchrist - i
|523
|White Creek
|Town Supervisor
|D, White Creek Unity
|James Griffith* - i
|487
|R
|Sean Cossey
|259
|Town Board (2)
|D, White Creek Unity
|Ralph Provenza
|334
|R
|Gregory Woodcock*
|367
|D, White Creek Unity
|Gregory Austin*
|344
|Moses Strong
|Nancy Moses Alexander
|295
|Proposition
|Subject
|Yes/No
|Lake George
|Creating EMS district
|535 - 200