Election 2022 unofficial results

Election 2022 results
|Region
|Race/proposition
|Candidate
|Total
|Albany
|Schenectady
|Saratoga
|Rensselaer
|Warren
|Washington
|Clinton
|Essex
|Franklin
|Fulton
|Hamilton
|Montgomery
|Jefferson
|Lewis
|Herkimer
|Otsego
|Schoharie
|St. Lawrence
|Statewide
|Governor/Lt. Governor
|Kathy Hochul; Antonio Delgado* (D, WF)
|3,019,290
|6,7306
|26,900
|43,938
|28,107
|12,071
|6,681
|11,548
|6,836
|5,807
|5,191
|830
|4,904
|8,946
|1,891
|5,584
|8,540
|3,807
|11,368
|Lee Zeldin; Alison Esposito (R, C)
|2,694,086
|46,839
|26,330
|53,350
|33,403
|15,483
|12,834
|15,289
|8,401
|9,003
|13,478
|2,048
|10,679
|22,153
|8,263
|16,198
|12,874
|8,742
|22,272
|Comptroller
|Thomas DiNapoli* (D, WF)
|3,181,081
|76,025
|30,275
|49,078
|33.405
|13,517
|7,868
|14,270
|7,772
|7,399
|6,610
|1,064
|6,327
|11,500
|2,762
|7,082
|9,703
|4,779
|15,037
|Paul Rodriguez (R, C)
|2,402,420
|37,210
|22,083
|46,906
|27,467
|13,558
|11,304
|12,141
|7,051
|6,349
|11,477
|1,737
|8,836
|19,015
|6,970
|14,123
|11,357
|7,648
|17,769
|Attorney General
|Michael Henry (R,C)
|2,566,875
|44,173
|24,885
|51,253
|29,216
|14,673
|12,102
|13,398
|7,734
|8,168
|12,604
|884
|9,916
|20,364
|7,442
|15,113
|12,076
|8,355
|19,719
|Letitia James* (D, WF)
|3,046,972
|68,895
|27,448
|44,729
|31,518
|12,461
|7,088
|12,428
|7,124
|63,49
|5,475
|1,911
|5,290
|10,185
|2,306
|6,095
|9,016
|4,033
|12,950
|U.S. Senate
|Joe Pinion (R,C)
|2,440,427
|42,077
|24,045
|49,674
|30,350
|14,192
|11,759
|12,965
|7.526
|7,904
|12,086
|1,835
|9,595
|19,346
|7,096
|14,509
|11,690
|6,293
|19,020
|Diane Sare (L)
|25,690
|485
|307
|473
|368
|164
|121
|13,515
|77
|81
|113
|14
|78
|142
|32
|112
|145
|84
|195
|Charles Schumer* (D, WF)
|3,187,140
|70,982
|28,277
|46,349
|30,323
|12,887
|7,425
|152
|7,339
|6,675
|6,051
|964
|5,641
|11,309
|2,768
|6,800
|9,337
|4,928
|14,080
|Regional
|U.S. Congress 20th District Representative
|Liz Joy (R,C)
|127,336
|43,824
|6,953
|51,458
|25,101
|Paul Tonko* (D, WF)
|153,137
|69,767
|10,284
|45,218
|27,868
|U.S. Congress NY-21 Representative
|Matt Castelli
|113,255
|19,670
|14,619
|8,046
|13,629
|7,761
|7,012
|5,796
|935
|5,363
|2,031
|2,532
|6,034
|3,395
|4,154
|12,848
|Elise Stefanik
|165,634
|24,248
|12,848
|12,714
|13,328
|7,539
|7,809
|12,716
|1,931
|10,067
|4,316
|7,574
|15,323
|5,474
|8,283
|14,619
|43rd Senate District
|Jacob Ashby* (R, C)
|61,461
|19,700
|33,513
|8,248
|Andrea Smyth (D, WF)
|54,609
|22,560
|26,870
|5,179
|44th Senate District
|Michelle Ostrelich (D, WF)
|50,655
|37,970
|12,685
|Jim Tedisco* (R, C)
|67,734
|57,966
|9,768
|45th Senate District
|Jean Lapper (D)
|43,919
|10,387
|1,854
|11,046
|6,280
|5,618
|8,734
|Daniel Stec* (R)
|67,041
|16,854
|5,025
|15,288
|8,670
|8,846
|12,358
|113th Assembly District
|David Catalfamo (R,C)
|24,759
|19,843
|2,007
|2,909
|Carrie Woerner* (D)
|27,130
|21,329
|2,898
|2,903
|4th Judicial District (Vote for 3)
|Teneka Frost (D)
|120,776
|23.775
|38,837
|10,278
|6,763
|10,599
|5,829
|5,289
|4,137
|745
|4,080
|Richard A. Kupferman** (R)
|152,909
|21,164
|45,972
|12,296
|10,643
|12,247
|6,646
|6,960
|10,832
|1,704
|8,516
|Allison M. McGahay** (R,C)
|181,334
|25.311
|52,547
|14,894
|12,849
|14,425
|8,477
|8,419
|12,675
|1,920
|10,057
|Robert J. Muller (C,D)
|144,613
|27,040
|44,815
|13,866
|8,167
|12,696
|6,967
|6,459
|5,471
|979
|5,279
|Chris Obstarczyk (R)
|144,981
|18,549
|43,323
|11,827
|10,643
|12,019
|6,461
|6,795
|10,308
|1,683
|7,970
|Vincent W. Versaci (D,C)
|142,738
|31,086
|45,233
|11,889
|7,687
|11,281
|6,373
|5,669
|5,415
|954
|5,532
|Warren County
|Warrensburg Town Board
|Joyce M. Reed* (R)
|874
|Janet Tallman (T)
|332
|Washington County
|Kingsbury Town Board
|James Lindsay* (R)
|2,395
|Jeffrey Zappieri (D)
|1,178
|Saratoga County
|District Attorney
|Karen Heggen* (R, C)
|56,273
|56,273
|Michael Phillips (D, J/PS)
|42,674
|42,674
|3-community proposition
|Crandall Public Library budget
|Glens Falls
|3,500 yes, 1,331 no
|Queensbury
|7,671 yes, 4,581 no
|Moreau
|3,323 yes, 2,398 no
|Statewide proposition
|State environmental bond
|Yes, No
|3,414,347, 1,653,195
|75,388, 34,081
|30,816, 18,879
|53,972, 36,340
|33,550, 23,298
|16,185, 10,291
|9,102, 9,076
|14,638, 9,875
|8,408, 5,501
|7,374, 5,543
|7,633, 8,987
|1,076, 1,485
|6,705, 7,572
|14,958, 13,807
|3,524, 5,559
|9,525, 10,734
|11,150, 9,134
|5,119, 6,276
|15,425, 13,677
|Glens Falls proposition
|Glens Falls ward boundaries
|2,786 yes, 1,704 no
The following are unofficial returns from the New York State Board of Elections. The statewide races are complete, except for one precinct in Westchester County.
* = winner
Voters selected three people to become state Supreme Court judges for the 4th Judicial District. Allison McGahay has received enough votes to win one of the positions. Richard Kupferman came in second to also win a judgeship. The third-place finisher is too close to call.
— Compiled by Michael Goot