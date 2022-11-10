 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election 2022 unofficial results

  • 0

Election 2022 results

The following are unofficial returns from the New York State Board of Elections as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The statewide races are missing complete results from Suffolk and Westchester counties. 

* = winner

Voters selected three people to become state Supreme Court judges for the 4th Judicial District. Allison McGahay has received enough votes to win one of the positions. Richard Kupferman came in second to also win a judgeship. The third-place finisher is too close to call. 

— Compiled by Michael Goot

Region Race/proposition Candidate Total Albany Schenectady Saratoga Rensselaer Warren Washington Clinton Essex Franklin Fulton Hamilton Montgomery Jefferson Lewis Herkimer Otsego Schoharie St. Lawrence
Statewide Governor/Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul; Antonio Delgado* (D, WF) 3,019,290 6,7306 26,900 43,938 28,107 12,071 6,681 11,548 6,836 5,807 5,191 830 4,904 8,946 1,891 5,584 8,540 3,807 11,368
Lee Zeldin; Alison Esposito (R, C) 2,694,086 46,839 26,330 53,350 33,403 15,483 12,834 15,289 8,401 9,003 13,478 2,048 10,679 22,153 8,263 16,198 12,874 8,742 22,272
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli* (D, WF) 3,181,081 76,025 30,275 49,078 33.405 13,517 7,868 14,270 7,772 7,399 6,610 1,064 6,327 11,500 2,762 7,082 9,703 4,779 15,037
Paul Rodriguez (R, C) 2,402,420 37,210 22,083 46,906 27,467 13,558 11,304 12,141 7,051 6,349 11,477 1,737 8,836 19,015 6,970 14,123 11,357 7,648 17,769
Attorney General Michael Henry (R,C) 2,566,875 44,173 24,885 51,253 29,216 14,673 12,102 13,398 7,734 8,168 12,604 884 9,916 20,364 7,442 15,113 12,076 8,355 19,719
Letitia James* (D, WF) 3,046,972 68,895 27,448 44,729 31,518 12,461 7,088 12,428 7,124 63,49 5,475 1,911 5,290 10,185 2,306 6,095 9,016 4,033 12,950
U.S. Senate Joe Pinion (R,C) 2,440,427 42,077 24,045 49,674 30,350 14,192 11,759 12,965 7.526 7,904 12,086 1,835 9,595 19,346 7,096 14,509 11,690 6,293 19,020
Diane Sare (L) 25,690 485 307 473 368 164 121 13,515 77 81 113 14 78 142 32 112 145 84 195
Charles Schumer* (D, WF) 3,187,140 70,982 28,277 46,349 30,323 12,887 7,425 152 7,339 6,675 6,051 964 5,641 11,309 2,768 6,800 9,337 4,928 14,080
Regional U.S. Congress 20th District Representative
Liz Joy (R,C) 127,336 43,824 6,953 51,458 25,101
Paul Tonko* (D, WF) 153,137 69,767 10,284 45,218 27,868
U.S. Congress NY-21 Representative Matt Castelli 113,255 19,670 14,619 8,046 13,629 7,761 7,012 5,796 935 5,363 2,031 2,532 6,034 3,395 4,154 12,848
Elise Stefanik 165,634 24,248 12,848 12,714 13,328 7,539 7,809 12,716 1,931 10,067 4,316 7,574 15,323 5,474 8,283 14,619
43rd Senate District Jacob Ashby* (R, C) 61,461 19,700 33,513 8,248
Andrea Smyth (D, WF) 54,609 22,560 26,870 5,179
44th Senate District Michelle Ostrelich (D, WF) 50,655 37,970 12,685
Jim Tedisco* (R, C) 67,734 57,966 9,768
45th Senate District Jean Lapper (D) 43,919 10,387 1,854 11,046 6,280 5,618 8,734
Daniel Stec* (R) 67,041 16,854 5,025 15,288 8,670 8,846 12,358
113th Assembly District David Catalfamo (R,C) 24,759 19,843 2,007 2,909
Carrie Woerner* (D) 27,130 21,329 2,898 2,903
4th Judicial District (Vote for 3) Teneka Frost (D) 120,776 23.775 38,837 10,278 6,763 10,599 5,829 5,289 4,137 745 4,080
Richard A. Kupferman** (R) 152,909 21,164 45,972 12,296 10,643 12,247 6,646 6,960 10,832 1,704 8,516
Allison M. McGahay** (R,C) 181,334 25.311 52,547 14,894 12,849 14,425 8,477 8,419 12,675 1,920 10,057
Robert J. Muller (C,D) 144,613 27,040 44,815 13,866 8,167 12,696 6,967 6,459 5,471 979 5,279
Chris Obstarczyk (R) 144,981 18,549 43,323 11,827 10,643 12,019 6,461 6,795 10,308 1,683 7,970
Vincent W. Versaci (D,C) 142,738 31,086 45,233 11,889 7,687 11,281 6,373 5,669 5,415 954 5,532
Warren County Warrensburg Town Board Joyce M. Reed* (R) 874
Janet Tallman (T) 332
Washington County Kingsbury Town Board James Lindsay* (R) 2,395
Jeffrey Zappieri (D) 1,178
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen* (R, C) 56,273 56,273
Michael Phillips (D, J/PS) 42,674 42,674
3-community proposition Crandall Public Library budget Glens Falls 3,500 yes, 1,331 no
Queensbury 7,671 yes, 4,581 no
Moreau 3,323 yes, 2,398 no
Statewide proposition State environmental bond Yes, No 3,414,347, 1,653,195 75,388, 34,081 30,816, 18,879 53,972, 36,340 33,550, 23,298 16,185, 10,291 9,102, 9,076 14,638, 9,875 8,408, 5,501 7,374, 5,543 7,633, 8,987 1,076, 1,485 6,705, 7,572 14,958, 13,807 3,524, 5,559 9,525, 10,734 11,150, 9,134 5,119, 6,276 15,425, 13,677
Glens Falls proposition Glens Falls ward boundaries 2,786 yes, 1,704 no

The following are unofficial returns from the New York State Board of Elections. The statewide races are complete, except for one precinct in Westchester County.

* = winner

Voters selected three people to become state Supreme Court judges for the 4th Judicial District. Allison McGahay has received enough votes to win one of the positions. Richard Kupferman came in second to also win a judgeship. The third-place finisher is too close to call.

— Compiled by Michael Goot

