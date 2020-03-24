Elected officials update Lake George area businesses about financial relief

“We don’t want to see small businesses getting rid of their workforce at this difficult time. We want to incentivize them to keep paying their workers,” she said.

In response to a question about businesses that have no employees, Stefanik said she wanted to make sure that sole-proprietor firms are eligible as well.

Stefanik said she believes the money should not go toward stock buybacks or executive compensation.

“We don’t want to be seeing golden executive parachutes being utilized at this time of crisis,” she said.

The stimulus package will also include direct checks to individuals. The amount will depend on whether people have dependents and will be phased out at the upper-income levels.

Stefanik said she hoped that the relief bill would be approved in the Senate and then sent back to the House. Senate Democrats delayed the bill on Monday by voting against a procedural motion to bring it to the floor.

“We have to stop playing politics. This is not a time to add in partisan provisions related to the Green New Deal and funding for arts organizations,” she said.

“We need to get immediate relief to the workers and small businesses,” she added.