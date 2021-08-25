Effort to study switch to legislature form of government in Warren County dies

“I’ve voiced my concerns before about potentially losing the voice of all the different towns in this county because we are very different — upcounty, downcounty,” he said.

The Bolton, Chester and Warrensburg town boards had passed resolutions opposing any change.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said the current system is working wonderfully. The county has a strong tax base and finances and the departments are functioning well.

He does not see the need to have another layer of government. A change to a legislature would hurt the smaller communities as their voice would be diminished.

“I think our diversity is our strength. I think we should be celebrating it. Not destroying it,” he said.

Braymer said she is pushing for a change because she does want all the communities to have an equal voice.

However, right now, that is not happening. She said some supervisors have a disproportionate level of influence for the number of constituents they represent.

Braymer added that there is not a lot of overlap between town issues and county issues. Supervisors can handle the day-to-day issues at their towns and could work with their county legislator if there is an issue.