Effort to eliminate county board's new leadership positions again falls short

QUEENSBURY — Another unsuccessful effort by Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to eliminate the county board's majority and minority positions at Friday’s Warren County Board of Supervisor’s meeting reignited the debate about whether the county should change its current form of government.
Strough has sought to eliminate the new positions that were put into place by Chairwoman Rachel Seeber this year.
Republican Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty is majority leader and Democrat Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, is minority leader.
Strough has said the positions are unnecessarily divisive.
Two committees took up his resolution last month to bring it before the board before it failed in the Personnel Committee.
Strough, a retired history teacher, quoted President George Washington’s Farewell Address that warned political parties would become “potent engines by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and usurp for themselves the reins of government.”
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he supported discussion and said it seemed like Seeber was attempting to cut off debate when she called for a point of order saying a motion was needed to suspend the rules.
“I’m a little concerned when we don’t allow people to speak their minds and use the rules to stop opinions that might be opposing,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan suggested polling the board if they wanted to bring the matter forward.
Fourteen of the 18 supervisors voted to move the matter to the floor. Four voted in opposition including Republicans Seeber and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan and Democrats Hogan and Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond.
Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier had left the meeting at that point. Beaty and Braymer recused themselves.
Because of the weighted vote, the matter failed just shy of the two-thirds required — obtaining only 603 weighted votes when 667 were needed.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover reiterated his stance that creating the positions was a matter that should be discussed by the whole board. The new positions were all packaged together as part of the rules of the board and not voted upon separately.
He said he is concerned about the divisiveness in the board.
Braymer said she believes it showed the need to switch to a legislative form of government where everybody on this board has the same vote as everybody else and there is equal representation across the county.
Beaty also backs the idea, saying it could save money by having nine legislators instead of a board of 20.
Strough disagreed, saying in such a system, the northern towns would be lumped together and people would lose representatives. He said he believes such a system would cost more money. Other counties with legislatures have lawmakers making $90,000 with their own staff and offices with “televisions on the wall.”
Braymer pointed out that the mayor of Glens Falls does not sit on this current board and Glens Falls is still represented and said legislators would not be making $90,000.
Seeber took the unusual step of temporarily ceding the chairmanship of the meeting to Diamond so she could leave the dais and address the board from one of the floor seats.
Seeber reiterated her goal in creating the positions was to bring the county in compliance with state law, which did not permit providing additional compensation for vice chairman and other positions. She said she has talked about the issue every single month since the positions were approved in January.
“Throughout this entire procedure, all of you have engaged in dialogue, phone calls, meetings to the extent that you will take them and talk to me,” she said.
Magowan said the board should just move from this issue.
“It’s getting annoying every month to have to deal with this,” he said.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said supervisors have not been given the chance to vote specifically on this issue and said he believes it has been anti-Democratic to cut off debate.
