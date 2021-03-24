Effort to eliminate county board's new leadership positions again falls short

Beaty also backs the idea, saying it could save money by having nine legislators instead of a board of 20.

Strough disagreed, saying in such a system, the northern towns would be lumped together and people would lose representatives. He said he believes such a system would cost more money. Other counties with legislatures have lawmakers making $90,000 with their own staff and offices with “televisions on the wall.”

Braymer pointed out that the mayor of Glens Falls does not sit on this current board and Glens Falls is still represented and said legislators would not be making $90,000.

Seeber took the unusual step of temporarily ceding the chairmanship of the meeting to Diamond so she could leave the dais and address the board from one of the floor seats.

Seeber reiterated her goal in creating the positions was to bring the county in compliance with state law, which did not permit providing additional compensation for vice chairman and other positions. She said she has talked about the issue every single month since the positions were approved in January.

“Throughout this entire procedure, all of you have engaged in dialogue, phone calls, meetings to the extent that you will take them and talk to me,” she said.