 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION 2022

Economy and inflation expected to turn out voters

  • 0

Political experts expect election turnout in the region on Tuesday to be on par with or greater than a typical turnout, with the economy and inflation being the predominant issues drawing voters to the polls.

Photo 1

Mindy Suprenant, Democratic deputy commissioner for the Washington County Board of Elections in Fort Edward, stands Wednesday with 32 Dominion voting machines that will be trucked to 50 voting districts throughout the county on Monday and readied for Election Day on Tuesday.

At Plattsburgh, about one-third of the electorate had already voted in early voting, as of Wednesday evening, said former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh.

“If that’s the case (across the region), we could see close to 2020,” the most recent presidential election year turnout, he said.

Presidential election years tend to have the largest turnout.

Early voting turnout in Warren and Washington counties has been significantly less than Owens cited in Plattsburgh.

In Warren County, 3,059 people had voted early, about 6 percent of the electorate, as of the end of the day on Thursday, according to the county Board of Elections.

People are also reading…

“We’ve had lines each morning,” said county Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin.

In addition, 2,152 absentee ballots had been received, so far.

In Washington County, 1,234 people had voted early, about 3.2% of the electorate, as of Friday morning, according to the county Board of Elections.

In addition, 1,211 absentee ballots had been received, so far.

“I don’t expect turnout to be as high as in 2018,” the most recent midterm elections, said former U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook.

In 2018, Warren County had 61.1% voter turnout, and in Washington County 59.3%.

In 2020, Warren County had 79.9% turnout, and Washington County 76.1%.

Owens said that initially he thought turnout regionally would be about usual, because of seemingly limited interest in top-of-the-ticket races.

“I don’t think many are enthusiastic with either the governor’s race or the 21st Congressional District race,” he said.

But, Owens continued, early voting statistics have changed his expectation.

“I think that (early voting turnout) plays out well for Democrats,” he said.

Faso, a Republican, said that in midterm elections, the party out of power typically fares better, in this case the Republicans.

“This is typical of what happens in the first midterm after a new president is elected,” he said. “The ‘out’ party tends to be more interested in voting.”

Republicans in the region have been predicting a “red wave” election, while Democrats have said that the abortion rights issue will draw many Republicans and independents to vote Democratic this election.

Republicans said that bipartisan angst with the state’s 2019 bail reform law will draw many Democrats and independents to vote Republican.

Political experts agree that the economy and inflation will be the predominant issues drawing voters to the polls.

“It’s certainly the bread and the butter — the economy,” said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

Owens said the concerns about inflation could benefit both Republicans and Democrats, but potentially could benefit Republicans a little more.

Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman, said it is a rare election in which candidates, across the board, are at polar opposites on virtually every issue.

“I see more firm definitive choices,” she said.

Independent voters, which are making up a greater share of the electorate both locally and statewide, could play a key role in Tuesday’s vote.

In Washington County, independent voters, those not enrolled with any political party, now outnumber Democrats, according to new enrollment statistics the state Board of Elections released Nov. 1.

There were 15,753 active enrolled Republican voters, 9,430 Democrats, and 9,719 independents in Washington County, as of Nov. 1.

In Warren County, independents are closing in on Democrats for second place.

There were 19,358 active enrolled Republicans, 12,751 Democrats and 11,088 independents, as of Nov. 1.

The once-a-decade congressional and legislative redistricting could also be a factor.

Boundary changes have left residents in some area communities voting on new incumbents they are not accustomed to, setting up what is, is essence, open seats, which tend to be more competitive.

In Glens Falls, for example, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is the incumbent running in the city that Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, R-Horicon, has represented the previous two years.

Republican David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Woerner.

In Saratoga County, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is now the incumbent in the entire county, much of which Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has represented for the past eight years.

Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Tonko.

Photo 2

Sample ballots line a wall at the entrance to the early voting area at the Washington County Board of Elections offices in Fort Edward last week.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Major local races

  • 21st Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, vs. Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls. The 21st District includes all or portions of 15 counties, including all of Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.
  • 20th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, vs. Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady. The 20th Congressional District includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.
  • 45th state Senate District: Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, vs. Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury. The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.
  • 44th state Senate District: Sen. James Tedisco, R-Amsterdam, is running against Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna. The 44th District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.
  • 43rd state Senate District: Republican Assemblyman Jake Ashby vs. Democrat Andrea Smyth, a health care and political issues advocate from Troy, for an open seat. The 43rd Senate District includes Rensselaer County and portions of Washington and Albany counties. In Washington County, the district includes from Fort Edward south to the Rensselaer County line.
  • 113th state Assembly District: Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, vs. Republican challenger David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton. The 113th Assembly District, includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Castelli: ‘Problems are solved from the middle’

Castelli: ‘Problems are solved from the middle’

In a virtual editorial board meeting with several North Country newspapers, including The Post-Star, on Oct. 20, Matt Castelli, the Democratic NY-21 candidate running against incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik for her House seat, stayed mostly true to the “moderate” brand he’s promoting in this race.

Stefanik outlines top priorities

Stefanik outlines top priorities

In a virtual editorial board meeting with several North Country newspapers, including The Post-Star, on Oct. 20, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said she wants to keep her House seat in the Nov. 8 election to lower inflation and continue opposing President Joe Biden and his “far-left agenda.” 

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News