Economy and inflation expected to turn out voters

Political experts expect election turnout in the region on Tuesday to be on par with or greater than a typical turnout, with the economy and inflation being the predominant issues drawing voters to the polls.

At Plattsburgh, about one-third of the electorate had already voted in early voting, as of Wednesday evening, said former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh.

“If that’s the case (across the region), we could see close to 2020,” the most recent presidential election year turnout, he said.

Presidential election years tend to have the largest turnout.

Early voting turnout in Warren and Washington counties has been significantly less than Owens cited in Plattsburgh.

In Warren County, 3,059 people had voted early, about 6 percent of the electorate, as of the end of the day on Thursday, according to the county Board of Elections.

“We’ve had lines each morning,” said county Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin.

In addition, 2,152 absentee ballots had been received, so far.

In Washington County, 1,234 people had voted early, about 3.2% of the electorate, as of Friday morning, according to the county Board of Elections.

In addition, 1,211 absentee ballots had been received, so far.

“I don’t expect turnout to be as high as in 2018,” the most recent midterm elections, said former U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook.

In 2018, Warren County had 61.1% voter turnout, and in Washington County 59.3%.

In 2020, Warren County had 79.9% turnout, and Washington County 76.1%.

Owens said that initially he thought turnout regionally would be about usual, because of seemingly limited interest in top-of-the-ticket races.

“I don’t think many are enthusiastic with either the governor’s race or the 21st Congressional District race,” he said.

But, Owens continued, early voting statistics have changed his expectation.

“I think that (early voting turnout) plays out well for Democrats,” he said.

Faso, a Republican, said that in midterm elections, the party out of power typically fares better, in this case the Republicans.

“This is typical of what happens in the first midterm after a new president is elected,” he said. “The ‘out’ party tends to be more interested in voting.”

Republicans in the region have been predicting a “red wave” election, while Democrats have said that the abortion rights issue will draw many Republicans and independents to vote Democratic this election.

Republicans said that bipartisan angst with the state’s 2019 bail reform law will draw many Democrats and independents to vote Republican.

Political experts agree that the economy and inflation will be the predominant issues drawing voters to the polls.

“It’s certainly the bread and the butter — the economy,” said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

Owens said the concerns about inflation could benefit both Republicans and Democrats, but potentially could benefit Republicans a little more.

Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman, said it is a rare election in which candidates, across the board, are at polar opposites on virtually every issue.

“I see more firm definitive choices,” she said.

Independent voters, which are making up a greater share of the electorate both locally and statewide, could play a key role in Tuesday’s vote.

In Washington County, independent voters, those not enrolled with any political party, now outnumber Democrats, according to new enrollment statistics the state Board of Elections released Nov. 1.

There were 15,753 active enrolled Republican voters, 9,430 Democrats, and 9,719 independents in Washington County, as of Nov. 1.

In Warren County, independents are closing in on Democrats for second place.

There were 19,358 active enrolled Republicans, 12,751 Democrats and 11,088 independents, as of Nov. 1.

The once-a-decade congressional and legislative redistricting could also be a factor.

Boundary changes have left residents in some area communities voting on new incumbents they are not accustomed to, setting up what is, is essence, open seats, which tend to be more competitive.

In Glens Falls, for example, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is the incumbent running in the city that Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, R-Horicon, has represented the previous two years.

Republican David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, is challenging Woerner.

In Saratoga County, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is now the incumbent in the entire county, much of which Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has represented for the past eight years.

Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, is challenging Tonko.