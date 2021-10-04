Economic growth, transparency key issues for Warrensburg supervisor candidates

He would also like to encourage local people with differences to work together peacefully, he said.

Revamping the master plan and upgrading water and sewer infrastructure are the top priorities, Geraghty said. He wants townwide broadband service.

York said he plans to get rid of the “ugly” solar array on the recreation field.

“We need to expand our recreation field for the families and kids of this town the way the people of Warrensburg left it to us 100 years ago asked us to do,” he said.

Will of the people

Geraghty said it is important to take into account the wants of everybody in the community.

“When you have a vocal few, they may be forcing their will, which is not the will of the people,” he said.

He wants to see if he can work toward a compromise and keep the tax rate stable.

Larkin said one of his goals in running for supervisor was to prompt a community conversation, and that has happened.

“I’m leading in the parade to deliver a result of positive direction for the community of Warrensburg that is planned and controlled growth,” he said.