Economic growth, transparency key issues for Warrensburg supervisor candidates

WARRENSBURG — Growing the economy, preserving the town’s character and keeping the public better informed were among issues mentioned by the three candidates for town supervisor.
The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County hosted an online event via Zoom, featuring incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, who has the Republican and Conservative ballot lines; current Town Board member Rich Larkin, the Democratic candidate; and former Warren County Sheriff Bud York on the independent Working for You ballot line.
Geraghty, seeking his fifth four-year term, pointed to his work on keeping taxes low, obtaining $2.4 million in grant funds over the last year, constructing 10,000 feet of sidewalk, building a new highway garage and upgrading water and sewer infrastructure.
Geraghty led efforts to reopen the Warrensburg Museum of Local History, clean up two brownfield sites and restore the town bandstand.
Geraghty cited his 50-plus years of leading the volunteer fire department and the four years he served as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors as evidence he can work with people.
“I feel I’m the best-qualified candidate,” he said in his opening statement.
Try term limits
In his opening statement, York said he believes in term limits and pointed out Geraghty has held office for 28 years — 16 as supervisor and 12 on the Town Board before that.
“Those who have power and control too long eventually become too comfortable in their positions and tend to make decisions that are not well thought out and are detrimental to those who elected them,” he said.
York said the town needs an independent thinker. The town should be putting into place the recommendations of its comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2012, he said.
Larkin said he has spent his career in sales, marketing and public relations in the tourism industry. He has had an opportunity to work with business owners to help their businesses grow.
“We need an economic program that will bring businesses into our community,” he said.
Moratorium
Town residents and officials have been debating whether to impose a one-year moratorium on development and demolition in the historic district. Last month, Larkin introduced the resolution, prompted by Dollar General’s proposal to build a store in the historic district, between Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the Warrensburgh Oddfellows Hall.
The Planning Board will review the project at its meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
York also supports the moratorium. Larkin said some of the building codes haven’t been reviewed since 2011 and have not protected the community's historic buildings.
“The number one thing I’ve read on economic development is you protect your heritage,” Larkin said.
York said the town does lacks adequate protections for its historic district.
“I’m firmly in support of doing anything we can do as a municipality to help support these historic buildings and help the people that own them,” he said.
Geraghty said he doesn't support a moratorium without hearing more from the public.
“If that’s what the people of this community want, then I will vote for a moratorium,” he said.
All three candidates agreed the town should do a better job of educating the public about local government. There have been some heated Planning Board meetings over the issue of the Dollar General.
Larkin would work to revamp the website and suggested the town put a computer monitor in Town Hall that could serve as an electronic bulletin board.
Geraghty said the town sends out a quarterly newsletter and is going to develop a new website.
York said he would upgrade the town’s audio and video system so people could view and understand the town's meetings more easily.
Larkin said, if elected, he would work to increase housing in the town. He heard Hacker Boat is looking to hire people but the workers cannot find housing.
He would also like to encourage local people with differences to work together peacefully, he said.
Revamping the master plan and upgrading water and sewer infrastructure are the top priorities, Geraghty said. He wants townwide broadband service.
York said he plans to get rid of the “ugly” solar array on the recreation field.
“We need to expand our recreation field for the families and kids of this town the way the people of Warrensburg left it to us 100 years ago asked us to do,” he said.
Will of the people
Geraghty said it is important to take into account the wants of everybody in the community.
“When you have a vocal few, they may be forcing their will, which is not the will of the people,” he said.
He wants to see if he can work toward a compromise and keep the tax rate stable.
Larkin said one of his goals in running for supervisor was to prompt a community conversation, and that has happened.
“I’m leading in the parade to deliver a result of positive direction for the community of Warrensburg that is planned and controlled growth,” he said.
York cited his experience.
“As the elected sheriff of Warren County for 12 years and managing a $25 million budget with 225 employees and numerous union issues, I believe I have the skills and experience to lead our town. I will take no pay raises — ever.”
Town Board
Two seats are up for election on the Town Board. Incumbent Republicans John Alexander and Bryan Rounds are seeking reelection and are being challenged by Janet Tallman, who has an independent ballot line.
