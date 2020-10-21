Early voting in Warren County starts Saturday at the Warren County Human Services building

QUEENSBURY — Early voting in Warren County will take place starting on Saturday at the Warren County Human Services building.
The polls open at 9 a.m. at the building, which is located at the south end of the Warren County Municipal Center campus at 1340 state Route 9 in Queensbury.
Any Warren County voter can come to this polling place no matter where they normally vote.
To avoid large crowds, county officials recommend that voters come to vote at off-peak times such as mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
The early voting polling place will be open during the following hours:
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Voters are required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The polling place will be limited to 10 voters at a time, and voters are asked to practice social distancing.
Poll sites will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day, officials said in a news release. Electronic poll books and stylus pens used to sign in will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Poll workers will be washing hands frequently and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, including voting machine buttons and touch screens, privacy booths, ballot marking pens, stylus pens, electronic poll books, privacy sleeves, tables and doorknobs.
A secure drop box will continue to be available at the Human Services building for those wishing to drop off absentee ballots.
For more information, go to the Warren County Board of Elections website at warrencountyny.gov/boe or call 518-761-6456. Sample ballots are available on the Board of Elections website.
