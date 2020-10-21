Early voting in Warren County starts Saturday at the Warren County Human Services building

QUEENSBURY — Early voting in Warren County will take place starting on Saturday at the Warren County Human Services building.

The polls open at 9 a.m. at the building, which is located at the south end of the Warren County Municipal Center campus at 1340 state Route 9 in Queensbury.

Any Warren County voter can come to this polling place no matter where they normally vote.

To avoid large crowds, county officials recommend that voters come to vote at off-peak times such as mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

The early voting polling place will be open during the following hours:

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters are required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The polling place will be limited to 10 voters at a time, and voters are asked to practice social distancing.