Early voting for primary begins on Saturday

Early voting starts on Saturday for primary races in Warren County and Saratoga County.

In Warren County, there are Republican contests in Lake Luzerne, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg.

There is a Republican primary for supervisor and Town Board in Corinth in Saratoga County.

There will be one early voting site in Warren County at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury.

The polling place will be on the first floor of the Human Services building. People are asked to follow the signs.

The polls will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are races in Warren County: