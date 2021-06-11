Early voting for primary begins on Saturday

Early voting starts on Saturday for primary races in Warren County and Saratoga County.
In Warren County, there are Republican contests in Lake Luzerne, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg.
There is a Republican primary for supervisor and Town Board in Corinth in Saratoga County.
There will be one early voting site in Warren County at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury.
The polling place will be on the first floor of the Human Services building. People are asked to follow the signs.
The polls will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here are races in Warren County:
- Lake Luzerne Town Board: Incumbent David O’Neal and newcomers James Niles and Rayl Zubal are vying for two Republican ballot lines.
- Queensbury Town Board, Ward 1: John Kassenbaum is challenging incumbent Tony Metivier.
- Stony Creek Town Board: Incumbent John Thomas and Andrew Gordon and Edward Lowell Jr. are competing for two Republican ballot lines.
- Thurman Town Supervisor: Debra Runyon is challenging incumbent Supervisor Susan Shepler for the Republican nomination.
- Warrensburg Town Supervisor: Incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is being challenged by Bud York, former Warren County sheriff, for the GOP nomination.
In Saratoga County, there will be two early voting sites. They will be located at Clifton Park Town Hall at 1 Town Hall Plaza and the Saratoga County Board of Elections facility at 50 West High St., Ballston Spa.
The times are as follows: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Corinth Town Board members Eric Butler and Jeff Collura are vying for the Republican nomination for supervisor. Edward C. Byrnes, Kiley Crooks and Joseph Mihalek are competing for two Republican ballot lines for Town Board seats.
There are no Washington County primary races.
The primary is June 22.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.