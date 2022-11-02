 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting continues through Sunday in local counties

Early bird

Lines were steady Wednesday as early voting resumed starting at noon at the Washington County Board of Elections office in Fort Edward. Here, Dave Barker of Fort Edward takes his turn at one of the voting machines in action there.

 Bruce Squiers, Special to The Post-Star

Early voting in New York began in 2019, after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo amended the state law to allow for polling places to offer hours in the week before Election Day. In the first year, 256,000 New Yorkers took advantage of early voting.

In Warren County this year, the Board of Elections is seeing a decrease in the number of voters participating in early voting that began on Oct. 29. A return to “normal” in a post-pandemic world could be to blame for the lack of interest in the county.

Dustin Hall, Republican deputy commissioner of the Warren County Board of Elections, said as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the county has had 2,149 early voters, 4.4% of the county’s participating voters.

“Compared to early voting in 2020, we are seeing about 50% less in early voting turnout. Both major parties are fairly close when it comes to turnout, as well,” Hall said. “For example our first day of voting on Oct. 29 we had 554 voters. In 2020, our first day, Oct. 24, we had 1,113 early voters.”

Warren County residents can place their ballot early at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, or Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polls opened in Washington County at noon on Wednesday and remained opened until 8 p.m. for the last day with evening voting hours. Starting on Thursday, the polls will only be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. daily until Saturday.

Thomas Rogers, the Washington County Republican commissioner, said as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the county has had 748 early voters since early voting began on Saturday.

Rogers said it is hard to compare year-to-year voting numbers because “turnouts are heavily based on interest.”

“It is like comparing apples and oranges, both the same and yet not. Elections are in a four-year cycle and the anchor this year is the governor race. So you compare it to the governor’s race of four years ago, which is not possible because there wasn’t any early voting in 2018. Last year was local with no state or local races with barely 400 early voters in 2021,” Rogers said.

He added that “interest is up” in early voting and predicts a continued increase due to public interest in Washington County.

Early voting is at the Board of Elections office, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Saratoga County Board of Elections did not provide early voting numbers on Wednesday.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Early voting

Warren County:

Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, or Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday

Washington County:

Board of Elections iffice, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday

Saratoga County:

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at the following locations: Greenfield Firehouse #1, 13 South Greenfield Road, Greenfield Center; Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, 15 Vanderbuilt Ave., Saratoga Springs; Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa; Wilton Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs
