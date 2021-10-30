Driscoll stresses nonpartisan approach

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll is seeking reelection to a third two-year term on the county board and is being challenged by Republican Phil Russell.

Russell did not return a message seeking comment.

Driscoll, who works for Catholic Charities, said he has been able use his nearly 40 years of experience at a nonprofit to inform his colleagues about the types of services that are in the community to help seniors, veterans and people in need. He said he has made it a point to visit every town in the county to help educate the community.

Driscoll said it has been no secret that there has been some confrontation on the county board and he wants to try to bridge that divide.

“My role is to foster professional relations with each and every member of the board and work together, find common ground and move initiatives forward because I work for the people. I don’t work for the Board of Supervisors. That’s just an entity,” he said.

Driscoll said his top goals are to increase the number of jobs that pay a livable wage and develop more affordable housing. He is worried about young people leaving the area.

“We have to provide those opportunities as well as the amenities that all people, young people and retirees, are looking for,” he said.

Dirscoll said the environment is another important issue. Tourism is key to this region’s economy and keeping Lake George and other waterways clean is important.

“I’ve heard as many as one out of every four working people are employed in some type of an industry or employer that has a direct or indirect impact on tourism,” he said.

He looked forward to hearing from the public about their thoughts on the proposed legislation that would require properties within certain distances from specified water bodies to have their septic systems inspected upon transfer of the land.

Driscoll said he wanted to make sure the law was not a burden on people with low or fixed incomes. There are a lot of properties on the lake that have been in families for multiple generations, he noted.

“Just because a family owns property along the lake or waterway doesn’t necessarily mean that they have a lot of resources,” he said.

Another important priority of Driscoll’s is to spend the stimulus funds wisely on infrastructure such as roadways and bridges and projects that support residents and businesses.

Driscoll, who also has the Conservative Party ballot line, said he does not play political games.

“I’m basically about rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on necessary things,” he said. “I hope that we can always have more unity and civil discussion.”

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

