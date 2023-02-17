MOREAU — Councilman John Donohue expressed concerns at Tuesday’s Moreau Town Board meeting regarding a newsletter which had been mailed to residents earlier in the month.

“I am not against a newsletter going out,” Donohue said. “We were mandated by the state to send out notice. I think it was an ideal opportunity to send a newsletter out to the residents.”

Donohue was referring to School Tax Relief (STAR) program information, which municipalities throughout New York were required to send to all residents through the mail system.

However, Donohue took issue with what he perceived as a lack of involvement by the board in crafting the newsletter. The newsletter was titled as coming “From the Desk of Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, Jr., Chair of the Board of Supervisors.”

“Half of this newsletter had some information on it concerning the town and what’s going on in the town. The other is a full-page ad for the supervisor,” he said. “It featured just the supervisor, not the rest of the board — pictures of the supervisor, not pictures of anybody else on the board, listing all these accomplishments, ‘I did this,’ and, ‘I did that.’”

Donohue said he was approached by several residents who shared his concerns after receiving the newsletter.

“With this being an election year, they said it looked more like a campaign flier than a newsletter,” Donohue reported.

Councilman Alan VanTassel countered Donohue’s concerns and went on to say that Donohue was entitled to his opinion regarding the content of the newsletter, but corrected him that it was not done without the knowledge of the board.

“Your comments about whether you think it’s a campaign piece or not, I’m not gonna comment on that,” he said. “I just want to make sure that its clear to the public that, that was done with all board members’ knowledge of it being done. We planned for it. Budgeted for it. And we knew it was being worked on.”

Donohue reiterated that he felt it was the content of the newsletter’s front page, in which Kusnierz touts the progress being made with the town’s sewer expansion project, tax reduction, recreational projects and population growth, as well as his re-election as the chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, that the board should have had the opportunity to comment on.

“It’s the content of the newsletter that we as a board had no input in,” he said.

“It talks about a lot of initiatives that have taken place in the town that are a benefit to the residents to the town of Moreau,” VanTassel responded. “That doesn’t happen without this board being part of that process.”

Councilman Kyle Noonan said he had also been approached by residents regarding the newsletter, but the response he received was more positive.

“They let me know how much they did appreciate having this information come to their mailbox and they said it was really nice to see the accomplishments that the Town Board, along with the supervisor, have been able to do these last few years,” he said. “I certainly think that this feels like a personal attack right now on the supervisor and I don’t think it’s warranted.”

Kusnierz defended the newsletter, saying that he wrote it as a representative of the board at large.

“I’m the CEO of the town,” he said. “If you look across the county, at many of our large towns, the supervisor does a more frequent newsletter, and it comes from the desk of the supervisor.”

In his “Mayor’s Annual Report to the Village Taxpayers,” Lake George Mayor Robert Blais similarly addresses village residents as well as updating them on news and actions from the Village Board. It should be noted that Blais’ newsletter is annotated as being “Paid for and Reported by Mayor Robert M. Blais.”

Kunsnierz then attempted to turn the tables on Donohue, accusing him of using the newsletter as a campaign tool.

“Because we’re in a political environment, a political season, we have a member of the board that wishes to politic at Town Board meetings instead of doing public policy,” Kusnierz alleged.

The matter was then dropped, with no official motions or actions taken.