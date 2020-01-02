Divided Washington County board re-elects budget officer

FORT EDWARD — Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw did not persuade the majority of his fellow Washington County supervisors to back him for re-election as county budget officer, but he got the ones who mattered, winning Thursday on weighted votes.

The vote was 9-to-7, with one supervisor absent, for Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, but Shaw won 2,368 to 1,844 on the weighted vote during the county Board of Supervisors organizational meeting.

Some supervisors on the divided board expressed their dissatisfaction with the results.

"I requested that the budget officer votes be roll call votes, because I wanted to see how many voted one way or the other. I know the weighted vote rules everything here," said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, during the meeting. "All of us don't quite understand how this budget could be such a failure, until it was fixed by Mr. Hicks and Mr. Campbell, and yet Mr. Shaw is the budget officer."

This will be Shaw's second term as budget officer. Two years ago, he won election versus Campbell, who had been county budget office for eight years.

According to Shaw, the Republican caucus supported him for re-election prior to Thursday's vote, but several of the Republican supervisors "broke away from the Republican caucus to join the Democrats."