Divided Washington County board re-elects budget officer

FORT EDWARD — Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw did not persuade the majority of his fellow Washington County supervisors to back him for re-election as county budget officer, but he got the ones who mattered, winning Thursday on weighted votes.
The vote was 9-to-7, with one supervisor absent, for Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, but Shaw won 2,368 to 1,844 on the weighted vote during the county Board of Supervisors organizational meeting.
Some supervisors on the divided board expressed their dissatisfaction with the results.
"I requested that the budget officer votes be roll call votes, because I wanted to see how many voted one way or the other. I know the weighted vote rules everything here," said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, during the meeting. "All of us don't quite understand how this budget could be such a failure, until it was fixed by Mr. Hicks and Mr. Campbell, and yet Mr. Shaw is the budget officer."
This will be Shaw's second term as budget officer. Two years ago, he won election versus Campbell, who had been county budget office for eight years.
According to Shaw, the Republican caucus supported him for re-election prior to Thursday's vote, but several of the Republican supervisors "broke away from the Republican caucus to join the Democrats."
"The majority of the board was in support of Brian (Campbell)," said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks, following Thursday's meeting. "He did a great job for eight years. We did a million and a half dollars in amendments to the budget that Dan (Shaw) brought, and the one he brought would not have passed."
Shaw said he believes his tentative 2020 budget would have passed.
"It's my job to put together a balanced budget, that's the law," Shaw said, Thursday afternoon. "I can't do it unless we can come up with the revenue. All they did was use more fund balance. They robbed money from the capital projects money we need."
During Finance Committee budget meetings, a majority of supervisors agreed to use some capital projects money to pave county roads after Hicks and Campbell presented several amendments, totaling $1.5 million, to the tentative budget.
The additional funds amended the tentative budget with $127,166 added for personnel adjustments, a $3,000 stipend for the real property director, $100,000 for public works equipment and $1.1 million for county roads, including $270,000 for bridges.
Shaw opposed taking money from the fund balance.
Additionally, Shaw's proposed 2020 budget cut county District Attorney Tony Jordan's request for increased funding to comply with new state rules.
During discussions with the Finance Committee, Jordan said, they came up with a “bare bones” plan for additional staffing, but Shaw's plan pared that down further.
“We believe this is the bare minimum to insure we can comply with the known demands from the misdemeanor and felony cases” Jordan said to the Finance Committee.
Certain cases could not be prosecuted if supervisors did not approve his request, Jordan said. The Finance Committee approved the request.
Hicks said Campbell worked tirelessly with county staff to find a way to get Jordan the money he needed.
“The budget isn’t just getting the number we want,” said Campbell during budget discussions. “It’s getting what our constituents want and need.”
Shaw said Thursday several supervisors are being misleading about his proposed budget and said Haff was "grandstanding."
Several supervisors who backed Shaw for budget officer did not return Post-Star calls regarding their votes.
At the close of the meeting, newly elected board Chairman Samuel Hall, Fort Ann, announced his picks to lead the board's standing committees.
Campbell, who has long chaired county committees, was not appointed to chair any committees.
"I guess I paid the price for running," Campbell said after the meeting. "They don't want somebody on there who knows what's going on."
Hall confirmed he did not appoint Campbell as chairman of any of the standing committees.
"That's a little stunning," Hicks said, referring to Campbell not chairing any committees. "Somebody of his experience and background, I'm pretty surprised that he wasn't included as a chair. He is certainly a valuable asset, he's got a lot of institutional knowledge."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.