GLENS FALLS — It is a rematch for the position of Glens Falls 1st Ward supervisor as Jack Diamond and Nancy Underwood are again facing off for the two-year seat.
This time, Diamond is running as an incumbent, wrapping up his first term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors after nine years as mayor. Underwood has the Republican and Independence ballot lines and Diamond has the Democratic.
Diamond said in a phone interview that he is running again because he still has a passion to represent the residents of Ward 1.
“I’ve had 20 years’ experience doing budgets. I’m very community-oriented and I’m enjoying the time I’m spending working at the county,” he said.
Diamond said it has been an adjustment shifting from a leadership position as mayor to serving on committees and building consensus with his fellow supervisors. Among his accomplishments he cited is negotiating a better deal with Rich Air LLC to serve as the fixed base operator at Warren County airport and continuing to hold the line on spending through initiatives such as hiring outside contractors to do paving work.
Diamond said he is not opposed to Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty’s proposal to increase the sales tax rate from 7% to 8% to bring in more revenue. Beaty’s idea is to send half of the additional money to school districts, so they can lower their tax levies, and the other half would be distributed to municipalities.
Diamond wondered if some of the additional money should be used to reducing the county’s debt and some toward infrastructure projects. A portion could be distributed to the various municipalities based upon population.
“It would help out some of the smaller towns that struggle for economic development. They struggle for any monies whatsoever to do infrastructure,” he said.
Nancy Underwood
Underwood said she is running to fight for the East End section of the city and believes she would bring a new energy to the position.
“I think when we are in one position for a really long time, there's the opportunity for stagnation and just reaching out to the same old people that you always reached out to and not looking beyond,” she said in a meeting with The Post-Star editorial board.
Underwood is the program director for the Backstretch Employee Service Team, which provides for the health and social welfare needs of about 2,000 to 2,500 backstretch workers at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs.
Underwood also has a background in social services. Before joining the organization, she spent four years as an individualized care coordinator for Parsons Child and Family Center.
Underwood said Glens Falls is a phenomenal place to raise a family, but she is concerned about high taxes. People are leaving the city because they cannot afford their water bills.
Underwood said she does not see any issues at this point with Beaty’s sales tax proposal. She is open to revisiting how sales tax is distributed. Places like Bolton get a high percentage of tax revenue because of their assessed value. She questioned how many people from Glens Falls are visiting Bolton. On the contrary, people from all over the county come to the city to go to Glens Falls Hospital or see a hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena, she said.
Underwood said she also wants to focus on upgrading infrastructure.
She serves on Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty’s task force to explore ways to reduce the county’s declining population and has served on the city Water and Sewer Commission and the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.
