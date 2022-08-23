Democrats to decide nominees in two races today

Democrats will select their nominees for two area congressional races in primary contests today.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In the 21st Congressional District, Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, are competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Castelli on Sunday announced new endorsements from Herkimer County Young Democrats Chairman Robert Drumm and from 15 local elected officials, including two Republicans: Richfield (Otsego County) Supervisor Dan Sullivan and Mooers Councilman Irving Breyette.

Gun control has been a main definitive issue in the race.

Putorti supports a federal ban on assault weapons, while Castelli has refused to say whether he would support an assault weapons ban.

Both candidates support expanded background checks for those who buy guns and both support a so-called “red flag” law, which would allow police officers and judges to get a court order to temporarily seize guns from people thought to be a danger to themselves or others.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line his campaign established.

In the 20th Congressional District, Rostislav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany, is challenging seven-term incumbent Rep. Paul Tonko.

Rostislav, a self-described “underdog,” has called for an array of new or expanded social programs, including establishing a federal system of community centers in every municipality where children and teens can gather for recreation and education programs and senior citizens can gather for socialization.

Tonko has said he is running on his record of getting results, both legislatively and in bringing federal funding to the district.

Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is already on the November general election ballot on the Working Families line.

The Republican candidate is Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

New York has closed primaries. Voting is open only to those enrolled in the Democratic Party as of Aug. 11.

There are no Republican congressional primaries in the region.