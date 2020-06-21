Democratic presidential primary set for Tuesday

McLaughlin said she is not expecting a large turnout. As of Friday, only 77 people had cast ballots in early voting, which said is a barometer of interest for Tuesday’s primary.

“We expect it to be a fairly quiet day,” she said.

However, there has been an increase in the number of absentee ballots received. Under the governor’s executive order, the local boards of election had to mail absentee ballot applications to every eligible voter.

Signs point to a light turnout. In 2012, only 6.7% registered Republicans cast ballots, according to New York State Board of Elections statistics. Mitt Romney essentially had wrapped up the nomination by that point. There was no Democratic primary as President Barack Obama was seeking re-election.

By contrast, turnout was high in 2016 and 2008 when there was competitive contests in both parties.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was facing Sen. Ted Cruz and then-Gov. John Kasich in the Republican contest. About 33% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans cast ballots, according to election data.

In 2008, New York moved the primary to February. Turnout was heavy as Hillary Clinton was battling then-Sen. Barack Obama for the nomination. About 35% of registered Democrats cast votes. About 22% of Republicans cast ballots in the race featuring Romney and Sen. John McCain.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.