Democrat, Republican seek to unseat Stefanik

Koons is one of two candidates featured on the website bluecollarpolitics.net. The group says “it is all about the average American, not the elitists or 1%'ers.”

Koons said he does not have any issue with Stefanik’s policy positions or her support of Trump.

However, he is running because he wants a stronger voice for the North Country and its 750,000 residents. The region needs more jobs, which have left in the last decade.

Koons said he believes the region should tap into the district's resources, including its highway and rail network and ports of entry such as in Plattsburgh.

Koons said he is concerned about how the pandemic has decimated small businesses. He believes the shutdowns were too onerous.

He would support a system such as Medicare for All. He already uses a universal health care system through the Army. He said the government may have to step in and regulate drug prices.

On gun control, Koons said people may not need an AR-15 to go hunting, but they may need them if they have to stand up to tyranny in the country.