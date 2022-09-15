Debate invitations, challenges extended in two area races

Debates are beginning to shape up in area political races.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Wednesday announced he has accepted an invitation from WMHT Public Television in Troy to participate in a televised debate between candidates in the 20th Congressional District.

Tonko urged his Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy to also participate in the debate.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, said later on Wednesday that she is in discussion with WMHT, as well as other potential debate organizers.

“I look forward to debating Paul Tonko many times before the election,” she said, in a telephone interview.

Tonko said that debates are important, and that Joy should be held accountable for her “extreme” positions.

“My opponent organized a bus trip to the Capitol on January 6th where police officers died, and insurrectionists tried to overturn an election,” Tonko said in a news release. “She has also expressed support for total abortion bans, even in cases of rape and incest.“

Joy said she participated in the bus trip to the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, but she did not organize it.

“We went to hear our president speak,” she said.

She said that she was nowhere near the Capitol that day, and that Tonko is being “false and misleading” by attempting to tie her to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Joy would not say whether she supports a total ban on abortions.

“I’m pro-life,” she said, without offering specifics, criticizing Tonko as being pro-abortion.

“Paul Tonko is the extremist — not me,” she said.

In July, Tonko voted in favor of legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade — making abortion legal nationwide.

Joy said in a statement:

"We need to hear directly from Paul as to why he supports policies that are making New York unaffordable and unsafe with skyrocketing crime and weak borders allowing deadly fentanyl to flow into the country.”

Tonko, a seven-term incumbent, has agreed to debate his general election opponent every previous election, his campaign said.

Joy, however, said they did not debate in 2020, when she previously challenged Tonko.

Sean Magers, a spokesman for the Tonko campaign, said Tonko accepted debate invitations in 2020 from WMHT and the League of Women Voters, but the debates did not materialize.

113th Assembly District

In another area race, Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo on Wednesday challenged Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, to a series of three public debates, one in each of the counties in the 113th District — Saratoga, Washington and Warren.

“The voters in all three counties of the district deserve to hear honest and in-person discussion … ,” said Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, in a news release.

Catalfamo, who also challenged Woerner in 2020, said they debated just once two years ago, in a Zoom debate that the Saratoga League of Women Voters coordinated.

Now that the pandemic is past, debates should be public, he said.

Woerner said she agrees that debates are important.

"I look forward to working with the League of Women Voters and any other organization that wants to organize a candidate debate to discuss the issues facing the 113th AD,” she said, in a statement. “Of course, the voters deserve to hear firsthand what we, the candidates, have to say.”

21st Congressional District

In the 21st Congressional District, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli announced on Sept. 6 he had accepted invitations to participate in three televised debates — one each on Mountain Lake PBS in collaboration with Watertown PBS, WPTZ in Plattsburgh, and WWNY-TV in Watertown.

As of Wednesday morning, Stefanik had not agreed to participate in any of the three proposed debates, the Castelli campaign said.