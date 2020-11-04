Davis concedes in race for 45th Senate District

Stec, who has represented the state’s 114th Assembly District since 2013, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Davis said it was an honor to be a candidate and to receive the support of so many throughout the sprawling district, which covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.

She added that she hopes Stec, who she has accused of “demonizing the left” in the past, will work to represent everyone in the district and help bring about civility.

“I think we need to bring civility back to the political realm because it’s much too divisive, and I hope Mr. Stec will do that,” she said.

Asked about future plans, Davis said she plans to run for a third term as Clinton County treasurer when her term expires next year.

“I have to concentrate on that,” she said.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

