Davis concedes in race for 45th Senate District

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis on Wednesday said she is proud of the campaign she ran to represent the state’s 45th Senate District and planned to concede the race to her Republican opponent, Assemblyman Dan Stec.
Stec, R-Queensbury, declared victory in the race to succeed the retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, late Tuesday night.
He currently leads by 28,450 votes with all in-person ballots counted, including the thousands that were cast during the state’s early voting period.
Davis said it’s important that all votes are counted but acknowledged Stec’s lead would be too much to overcome.
“We certainly want every vote to be counted, but the numbers are also at this point — the number of absentees out is not going to overcome his lead at this point,” Davis said.
Stec currently leads Davis 67,281 to 38,831 votes. There are an estimated 26,000 outstanding absentee ballots that need to be counted, making it mathematically impossible for Davis to win, even if she receives every outstanding vote.
Davis said she planned to call Stec to concede the race sometime Wednesday morning.
Stec, who has represented the state’s 114th Assembly District since 2013, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Davis said it was an honor to be a candidate and to receive the support of so many throughout the sprawling district, which covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.
She added that she hopes Stec, who she has accused of “demonizing the left” in the past, will work to represent everyone in the district and help bring about civility.
“I think we need to bring civility back to the political realm because it’s much too divisive, and I hope Mr. Stec will do that,” she said.
Asked about future plans, Davis said she plans to run for a third term as Clinton County treasurer when her term expires next year.
“I have to concentrate on that,” she said.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
