Dan Stec believes he has experience needed to represent 45th Senate District

Stec rejected claims by Davis that he “demonizes the left” and pointed to four constitutional amendments he helped pass during his time in the Assembly as proof of his ability to communicate and work with anyone, regardless of political views.

“My ability to work across the aisle, whether it’s the administration and the commissioners and the executive, or with my fellow legislators in the Assembly and the Senate, is well demonstrated,” he said.

He added that he’s always willing to listen, but will not hesitate to make his voice heard if he hears an idea being discussed that will negatively impact the North Country.

New York, Stec said, must work to improve its fiscal outlook by slashing wasteful spending, reducing the tax burden and reducing its Medicaid costs.

“Medicaid from state-to-state is not done the same, it’s not offered at the same benefit levels, it’s not even offered at the same rules,” he said. “In New York state, we have checked the most expensive box on everything and that’s why we have an expensive plan.”

Stec also pointed to the state’s $400 million Hollywood tax credit and $27 million in Excelsior Scholarship funds for undocumented immigrants as potential cuts that could be made.