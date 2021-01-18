Cuomo warns of big cuts if feds don't provide $15 billion

However, if New York received only a low amount — like $6 billion — from the federal government, Cuomo said massive spending cuts and tax increases would be needed.

The Legislature has proposed raising the top marginal tax rate from 8.82% to 10.86%. However, Cuomo cautioned raising that tax rate would only generate an additional $1.5 billion in revenue.

It would also bring the top tax rate for New York City to 14.7% — the highest rate in the nation and a change that could risk people moving out of the state.

Other cuts that would be needed are $2 billion in school aid, $600 million in Medicaid and 5% across-the-board reductions in other departments.

“You’d have to do all of this in the middle of the COVID pandemic. On top of that, you would have to do significant borrowing that would hurt the state’s credit rating and give our children debt that they would have to pay as our legacy,” he said. “It would hurt New York dramatically and it would delay recovery.”

COVID recovery plans

If the state does receive $15 billion in aid, Cuomo said he would be able to increase education aid by $3.8 billion, fund all the required contractual raises for state employees that are being frozen and restore those across-the-board cuts.