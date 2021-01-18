Cuomo warns of big cuts if feds don't provide $15 billion

Local elected officials believe that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed $130 million relief package for businesses does not go far enough and are concerned with basing the spending plan on a bailout from the federal government.
As part of his budget address on Tuesday, Cuomo outlined a $130 million rescue package that includes $50 million in business tax credits that hire new employees; $50 million in aid to the restaurant industry; and $30 million for arts and theater businesses.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he believes the plan falls short. He said that businesses would have to commit hire people to get the credit.
“There’s a lot of businesses that are on the brink of collapsing. Without significant assistance, they may not have an option of hiring or expanding,” he said.
He would prefer more direct aid. Simpson also said he wanted to see some relief from burdensome regulations to help out small businesses.
In addition, while Cuomo mentioned assistance for rentals, Simpson said there was no mention of assistance for property owners and landlords who have also been severely affected.
Federal support needed
The business relief plan was one aspect of Cuomo’s budget proposal, which is heavily dependent on receiving $15 billion in aid from the federal government to close the state’s budget gap.
Cuomo threatened litigation against the federal government if the state did not get funding he believes is rightfully owed for the costs incurred in fighting what he termed a "war" on COVID.
“Because I cannot in good faith represent the people of this state and know that they are being harmed and know they are being treated unfairly and not do everything in my power to try to do what is right for New York,” he said in an hourlong address, which was delivered virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuomo said federal officials were negligent in not stopping the spread of the virus from Europe because they were focused on China.
In addition, Cuomo said President Donald Trump had animus for New York by refusing to provide aid and passing tax cuts, which capped at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes that people can deduct on their federal return.
“New York was used as a political piñata for this administration,” he said.
There is no way that New York can make up a $15 billion deficit on its own. President-elect Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which contains $350 billion for state and local governments. Cuomo said he believes New York should receive $15 billion, which he said is about 4.3% of the total aid. New York has about 6% of the population of the United States.
However, if New York received only a low amount — like $6 billion — from the federal government, Cuomo said massive spending cuts and tax increases would be needed.
The Legislature has proposed raising the top marginal tax rate from 8.82% to 10.86%. However, Cuomo cautioned raising that tax rate would only generate an additional $1.5 billion in revenue.
It would also bring the top tax rate for New York City to 14.7% — the highest rate in the nation and a change that could risk people moving out of the state.
Other cuts that would be needed are $2 billion in school aid, $600 million in Medicaid and 5% across-the-board reductions in other departments.
“You’d have to do all of this in the middle of the COVID pandemic. On top of that, you would have to do significant borrowing that would hurt the state’s credit rating and give our children debt that they would have to pay as our legacy,” he said. “It would hurt New York dramatically and it would delay recovery.”
COVID recovery plans
If the state does receive $15 billion in aid, Cuomo said he would be able to increase education aid by $3.8 billion, fund all the required contractual raises for state employees that are being frozen and restore those across-the-board cuts.
The funding would also allow the state to implement the next phase of its middle tax cut. It would also provide funding for his new initiatives including subsidized broadband of $15 per month for low-income households; the $10 million Liberty Defense fund to assist undocumented immigrants; $150 million to expand food security programs; $100 million to limit co-pays for low-income residents; $420 million for various health programs; and the aforementioned $130 million pandemic recovery plan.
The budget would also include $500 million in revenue through legal online sports betting, which Cuomo believes should be run by the state and not casinos. It would also include $350 million for legalization of recreational marijuana.
Much uncertainty
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, criticized Cuomo’s reliance on federal aid to balance the budget, which he said will create an enormous challenge for lawmakers to figure how much funding the state can provide schools, hospitals and nonprofits.
“On an executive budget presentation day, we might typically say ‘the devil is in the details,’ but, based on what we heard today, I am thinking this is a budget based on a ‘hope and a prayer,’” Stec said in a news release.
Stec said Cuomo has highlighted that the state sends more money to the federal government in taxes than it receives back. He said that this has persisted for decades.
“The governor has had 10 years to address what he calls ‘a chronic injustice’ but he hasn’t. The time is now and he needs to get the job done,” Stec said.
Assemblyman Simpson pointed out that the state had a $6 billion deficit, even before the pandemic took root. The budget should be scrutinized, he said.
“We need to live within our revenue streams,” he said.
Education cuts loom
Potential cuts to school aid concerned education advocates.
New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said he remains concerned with some of the governor’s proposal to help balance the state’s budget at the expense of school districts.
That includes using federal money to offset state aid cuts and also limiting reimbursement for the expenses that districts incurred to keep their transportation programs intact last summer when schools were all virtual.
“On the heels of the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic, our schools and our students need and deserve a recovery that provides financial stability, not more unpredictability and anxiety. We are hopeful that, with sufficient federal help, our students and schools will thrive in the post-COVID recovery,” he said in a news release.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallota said he believes that using federal funding alone is not enough to support K-12 education.
“Under the ‘worst case scenario,’ using federal money while reducing the state’s share of education funding — rather than supplementing state funding — is reminiscent of the Gap Elimination Adjustment we fought for years to close," he said referring to the state aid takeback implemented during the Great Recession.
“As a state, we can’t afford to view cuts of any kind to public schools and colleges, public health care, and other public services funded by state and local governments as a default option — especially when the billionaire class has seen its wealth grow as millions of New York families have struggled during this pandemic,” he said in a news release.
Justin Wilcox, executive director of Unshackle Upstate, a business advocacy group, said that tax relief and regulatory reform is needed to help small businesses recover.
“However, large tax hikes, new fees and other regressive measures must be rejected moving forward. Chasing away taxpayers and employers will only worsen the state's economic crisis,” he said in a news release.
