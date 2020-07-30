Cuomo postpones Restore Mother Nature Bond Act

In the Adirondacks, the announcement was met with disappointment from environmental groups, but they said they understand the financial situation the state currently finds itself in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although it is disappointing that the Restore Mother Nature Bond Act will not be on the ballot this year, we understand Governor Cuomo’s decision and acknowledge that he is using good judgment in waiting to promote this important initiative,” said Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Michael Barrett. “We look forward to supporting the bond act and the vital clean water and recreation projects it will fund in the near future.”

“We are very disappointed that the bond act has been withdrawn,” said John Sheehan, director of communications for the Adirondack Council. “We believe it would have helped to spur economic growth while it benefited the environment. It could also help reduce local taxes by lifting the burden of new wastewater systems from the backs of local taxpayers. But it is discretionary spending at a time when the national economy is a mess and national leadership is failing to correct course. Without the prospect of new federal aid to states from Congress, we understand why the Governor is reluctant to move forward with new borrowing at this time.”