Cuomo moving presidential primary

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23 in light of the coronavirus.
“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” he said in his daily briefing.
You have free articles remaining.
Cuomo is moving the presidential election to coincide with the June primary for congressional and school district seats.
Cuomo said he had been advocating for that consolidation all along – even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Everyone wants to do their civic duty but don’t make me come out an vote 11 times,” he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.