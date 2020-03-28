Cuomo moving presidential primary
Cuomo moves presidenital primary to June 23

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a bag valve mask, which can serve as a ventiliator but requires constant hand pumping, during his daily briefing in Albany in this image taken from a screenshot. Cuomo announced that he is moving the state's presidential primary from April 28 to June 23 in light of the coronavirus. 

 Michael Goot

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23 in light of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” he said in his daily briefing.

Cuomo is moving the presidential election to coincide with the June primary for congressional and school district seats.

Cuomo said he had been advocating for that consolidation all along – even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Everyone wants to do their civic duty but don’t make me come out an vote 11 times,” he said.

