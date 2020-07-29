Cuomo dismisses calls to raise taxes on New York's wealthiest residents

On Wednesday, Cuomo put the current deficit at $14 billion. He said next year will total an estimated $16 billion – assuming all the promised spending increases and tax levels envisioned for 2021 are kept on the books.

Cuomo said he is worried about wealthy people fleeing New York. He said many have temporarily moved from New York City to second homes out of the city – and that higher taxes will keep them from moving home to a city that has its own income tax system.

In the conference call, Robert Mujica, Cuomo’s budget director, joined in with his boss’s urging to avoid new state tax hikes. He said it would take a “staggering amount" of revenue raisers to try to balance the budget. “The only alternative is really to have the federal government provide the assistance. There’s not a way to tax us out of this problem," Mujica said, adding that New York State already heavily taxes its wealthy residents.

The issue is making for some political squirming. Cuomo has been courting the most left of his Democratic Party on a host of issues. Now, however, he’s getting increasingly attacked from the left on his refusal to consider higher taxes on the wealthy, a position he also outlined in the spring when the state budget was being adopted.