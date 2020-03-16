Cuomo delays village elections

Locally, village residents were going to head to the polls on Wednesday to decide trustees races in Granville and Hudson Falls, mayoral races in Argyle and Corinth and whether to approve a bond to pay for a new firehouse in Cambridge.

“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”