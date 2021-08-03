Cuomo defiant amid universal calls for resignation in wake of sexual harassment report

She said in December she was the first federal official to call for an independent investigation into the allegations.

“The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also issued a joint statement calling on Cuomo to step down.

“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers, and created a hostile work environment,” they said in a statement.

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office,” the statement went on to say.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Long Island Republican running for governor, called on Cuomo to resign or be impeached.