Crime, gun control are focus of 113th Assembly District debate

Crime and gun control issues dominated in a virtual debate between candidates in the 113th Assembly District on Monday.

But by and large, the candidates were in agreement, or near agreement, on many issues.

“The bedrock of our communities is safety. It needs to be protected,” said Republican challenger David Catalfamo, in an hour-long Zoom debate that the Saratoga County League of Women Voters hosted.

“Crime is up, no question. And bail reform is part of it,” said four-term incumbent state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

A 2019 bail reform law ended the practice of requiring cash bail for the release of those arrested for misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses, in most cases.

Some changes to the 2019 law, providing more discretion for judges, were enacted as part of this year’s state budget.

Catalfamo accused Woerner of being inconsistent on bail reform, when she said in the summer that time was needed to analyze the results of changes made in the state budget before making additional changes, but now saying in a campaign commercial that bail reform is a major issue.

“My opponent treats this issue like it is an intellectual one,” said Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

Woerner said she has been consistent in her position that changes to the original bail reform law were needed, and that she recently met with Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan and Albany County District Attorney David Soares to discuss the issue.

Catalfamo said Woerner should have met with district attorneys months ago, not waited until just before the election.

Woerner said there is a role for jail time in certain instances such as when an individual travels from outside the region to commit a crime or in cases of domestic violence.

“There needs to be a cooling down period, and people who commit domestic violence need to be held,” she said.

Catalfamo said that bail reform is just one example of misguided legislation on crime issues.

“It’s not just one law. … It’s an entire culture,” he said.

Candidates responded to questions that residents of the 113th District submitted in advance.

The 113th Assembly District, following redistricting changes, now includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

The debate can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETE1NLcY9rA.

Catalfamo said he is pro-abortion rights except in the case of a “late term” of pregnancy.

“I believe that decision is between a woman and her doctor,” he said.

Woerner said by the seventh or eighth month of a pregnancy, women generally are holding baby showers and selecting baby names, and are not looking to get an abortion.

But sometimes, a late-term abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother, she said.

“We need to be aware that these are complex decisions that need to be made in a conversation between a woman and her doctor,” she said.

Woerner said she supports the state’s proposed $4.2 billion environmental bond act, which will be voted on in the general election.

“That’s an eye-popping amount of money,” she said. “I think the questions is, ‘Can we afford not to?’”

Woerner said it will be essential to make certain the money is spent responsibly.

Catalfamo, without taking a specific stance on the Environmental Bond Act, said the state’s energy policy is inadequate.

“We have an energy policy that looks like something from the 1970s,” he said. “We need to totally rethink our energy policy.”

Contacted Tuesday morning, Catalfamo said he opposes the Environmental Bond Act.

Catalfamo, during the debate, reiterated previous criticism of Woerner’s championing bipartisan legislation to establish a clean fuel standard for gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

Woerner said establishing a clean fuel standard would ease inflation.

As more people switch to bio-fuels, less gasoline and diesel fuel would be used, and lessened demand would drive down prices, she explained.

Areas of agreement

Both candidates opposed the plan to reduce the threshold for farm worker overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours.

“We will lose farms because of this wrong-headed policy,” Catalfamo said.

“I think my opponent and I actually find a point of agreement here. …This is a wrong-headed policy,” Woerner said.

Both candidates oppose the recent gun law that regulates where concealed firearms can be carried.

“People here feel as if their rights are being taken away from them,” Catalfamo said.

“My opponent is right that the gun law was unconstitutional. … That’s why I voted against it,” Woerner said.

Both candidates agreed that the state should be more flexible in regulation and licensing of day care centers.

Woerner said she has been successful at building bipartisan support for legislation she has introduced, such as recent legislation that passed unanimously to stimulate the textile industry.

“I’ve been practical, I’ve been responsive to my community, and I’ve been effective,” she said.

Catalfamo, who lost to Woerner in 2020, said he ran then because he was concerned about crime issues, and he is running again because they have not been adequately addressed.

“I think it is probably the one-party rule in Albany,” he said.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Early voting is Oct. 29-Nov. 6.