COVID-19, domestic violence and consensus discussed on Cobb call-in

Stefanik predicted this and last year asked the House to pass the Republican version, which she said was not “partisan” like she said the Democratic version was.

The major difference between the two was a measure the Democrats included to close the “boyfriend loophole,” would extend existing gun restrictions prohibiting firearm purchases for people who are “married to, lived with, or have a child with (a) victim” and who have been convicted of an abuse felony or are under a restraining order, to include current and former dating partners convicted of abuse or stalking charges.

Because of this gun restriction, the legislation has not passed the Republican-majority Senate. When the bill is stalled, the laws stay on the books, but funding is not renewed.

In an impassioned speech on the House floor in 2019, Stefanik said that voting “no” on the Republican proposal is voting against VAWA. She said the Democratic bill would “collect dust in the Senate.”

It did, and in December 2019 a Houston police officer was killed while on duty by an abusive boyfriend with a firearm, garnering fierce condemnation of Senate Republicans from the police chief.

Stefanik’s version would have extended VAWA until 2020 so a “clean” version with no amendments could be worked out.

Democrats criticized this legislation at the time, saying it did not include provisions for child abuse training and testing of rape kits.

