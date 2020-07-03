Congressmembers call for fair dairy enforcement under new trade deal

Anew North American trade agreement went into effect Wednesday and there are already concerns that Canada may be violating the accord.

Six upstate New York members of Congress, including U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi, John Katko, Tom Reed and Elise Stefanik, wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging him to enforce the dairy provisions within the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

USMCA includes provisions that should help American dairy producers access Canadian markets. However, the dairy industry and members of concern worry that Canada will allocate tariff-rate quotas to restrict the ability of producers to import their products.

The members of Congress also want Lighthizer to ensure that Canada eliminates its Class 6 and 7 milk pricing classifications, which also hurt U.S. dairy farms. With USMCA in effect, the milk pricing schemes must be eliminated within a six-month period.

Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president for policy strategy and international trade for the National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council, called the Class 6 and 7 milk pricing classifications "destructive."